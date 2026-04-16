Editor's Review ODM acknowledged Kenyans' concerns about the high fuel prices in the country.

The ODM Party on Thursday, April 16, addressed the spike in fuel prices in the country following the April-May fuel price review.

Speaking during a press briefing, ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo stated that it would push the government further to do more to cushion Kenyans from fuel costs.

Omanyo disclosed that the party was privy to the plight of Kenyans, who will face tougher times following the ripple effects of the high pump prices.

ODM noted that while the increase in fuel costs was a global problem, the government had put in measures to protect Kenyans.

"Kenyans are concerned about the increase in fuel prices; we know this is a global problem.

ODM Ag. Secretary General Catherine Omanyo addressing the press on Thursday, April 16.



"While noting the government's efforts to mitigate the situation, we continue to push it to do more to cushion Kenyans from the effects of the crisis," Omanyo stated.

This is the first time that the Orange Party has come out to address the new fuel prices.

In the initial review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the cost of super petrol was increased by Ksh28 per litre, while diesel was revised upwards by Ksh40 per litre.

This set the maximum cost of super petrol at Ksh206.97 per litre and diesel at Ksh206.84 per litre.

However, on April 15, EPRA announced new fuel prices after the government lowered the value-added tax (VAT) imposed on fuel products from 13 per cent to 8 per cent.

This introduced a cushion of Ksh9.37 per litre of super petrol and Ksh10.21 per litre of diesel.

Following the update, super petrol, diesel and kerosene now retail at Ksh197.60, Ksh196.63 and Ksh152.78 respectively in Nairobi.

President William Ruto had disclosed that the government has set aside Ksh6.2 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy to subsidise fuel costs.

However, the United Opposition demanded that the prices be revised lower; failure to do so, the leaders would call for nationwide protests.