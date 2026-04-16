Editor's Review "As a party that believes in its principles and ideology, we demand respect from the UDA party."

On Thursday, April 16, the ODM party issued a statement demanding respect from their Broad-based government partners, UDA, amid talks of zoning.

In a press briefing called by Party Leader Oburu Odinga, ODM accused a section of UDA leaders of making derogatory statements about the party.

The ODM Central Committee claimed that the leaders from the ruling party made statements to undermine the party.

Reading out the Committee's resolve, the Deputy Secretary General, Catherine Omanyo, stated that the statements were not only uncalled for but also caused tension within the party.

"The Central Committee noted with concern the goings on and the unwarranted public utterances by some senior officials of the party aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet among our members.

A file image of ODM Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo

"As a party that believes in its principles, ideology and the foundation on which it was founded, we demand respect from the UDA party," Omanyo stated.

ODM's Central Committee declared that it was ready to defend and strengthen its popularity in the country, especially in its strongholds.

"We will embark on a vigorous and rigorous exercise to popularise and strengthen our party in all parts of the country, and particularly, our strongholds. We have no choice but to make our identity bigger, which remains in the hearts of the majority of Kenyans," the statement read in part.

Omanyo assured all those seeking to contest elective positions under ODM in 2027 that the party's preliminaries would be free and fair, with no scared cows.

The party unveiled a new series of rallies across the country to popularise the party among the youths, beginning on April 20 in Nairobi.

"As part of the activation program, we shall be embarking on countrywide tours for a series of youth conventions aimed at rejuvenating, revamping and re-energising the party.

"These activities will be held in 25 counties and will begin with Nairobi on April 20th, and the second will be on April 26 in Mombasa," the Busia Woman Rep stated.

ODM and UDA's relationship is under test after a section of leaders from both parties differed on whether the two should agree on zoning.

Zoning proposes that ODM will keep off from UDA strongholds and UDA would steer clear of ODM-dominated regions in the 2027 elections.

None of the parties would be allowed to field candidates in their partner's strongholds.

ODM Chair Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed have called for ODM to maintain the seats it currently has in Parliament.

However, Suba South MP Millie Odhiambo opined that zoning introduces unfair competition on the ballot, and that those seeking elective seats should be allowed to compete fairly.

A section of UDA leaders, such as Lang'ata MP Phelix Jalang'o Odiwuor, agree with Millie that zoning will only cripple democracy.