Editor's Review The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has moved to take disciplinary action following the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted by its officers after his arrest in Kangaita, Kirinyaga County.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has moved to take disciplinary action following the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted by its officers after his arrest in Kangaita, Kirinyaga County.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as David Munene, was arrested by forest officers in Kangaita for allegedly cutting forest produce illegally.

It is claimed that during his arrest, he was brutally assaulted before being taken to Kerugoya Police Station.

While appearing in court the following day, Munene reportedly raised his hands and informed the magistrate that he had been struck on the head and was in pain, prompting the court to order immediate medical attention.

Doctors at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital later discovered internal bleeding after conducting a head scan. Due to a lack of ICU space, his family transferred him to Embu Level 5 Hospital for further treatment.

However, just a day later, on Wednesday, April 8, his family received news that he had died.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was multiple injuries resulting from blunt force trauma.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, KFS confirmed that action had been taken against officers involved, stating that two rangers had been subjected to disciplinary measures following the incident.

"Kenya Forest Service has taken disciplinary measures against two Forest Rangers in Kangaita Forest station, Kirinyaga County. This follows the demise of a forest offender Mr David Munene, who was arrested on 30th March, 2026 for illegally cutting forest produce," the statement read.

File image of Kenya Forest Service rangers

KFS noted that such conduct goes against its operational standards and training, stressing that officers are expected to uphold human rights in the course of their duties.

"The Service does not condone brutality against members of the public and Forest Rangers are trained on how to handle offenders through Human Rights -Based Approach, and hence bear personal responsibility for any harm caused to the public," the statement added.

KFS has called on members of the public to report any similar incidents to the nearest police station as investigations continue.

This comes a month after KFS came under scrutiny after allegations emerged that some of its rangers misused firearms and pointed guns at a Member of Parliament during an incident in Baringo South.

Speaking on Monday, March 16, Vincent Musyoka, the MP for Mwala and Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining, called out the behavior, saying cases of intimidation involving firearms had been reported in several areas.

"We are concerned with the general behavior of KFS rangers; some are misusing their firearms. Recently, it happened to a Member of this Committee where your officers in Baringo South pointed guns at him; it has happened to other Kenyans, this must be stopped by streamlining the law that guides them," he said.

Musyoka further accused some officers of being complicit in illegal logging activities, arguing that the actions undermine efforts to conserve forests.

"Some officers are involved in illegal logging; they cut down trees and sell them illegally when they should be protecting them. I want to ask that you take the issues of training seriously to help them engage lawfully with the public," he added.