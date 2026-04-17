Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued an advisory to motorists following flooding along a key section of the Mai Mahiu - Suswa - Narok Road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued an advisory to motorists following flooding along a key section of the Mai Mahiu - Suswa - Narok Road.

In a notice on Thursday, April 16, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed that sections of the road had been affected by flooding and silt accumulation

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that this evening the Mai Mahiu - Suswa - Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and silt deposition on several sections at Kedong Ranch near Suswa," the notice read.

KeNHA noted that emergency response teams are already on the ground working to restore normal traffic flow, with efforts underway to clear the affected sections and reopen the road.

Motorists have been cautioned against attempting to cross flooded sections, with KeNHA emphasising the risks posed by fast-moving water and unstable road surfaces.

"Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flooded areas and to strictly follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals to prevent being swept away or getting stuck in silt deposits," the notice added.

KeNHA urged drivers to remain vigilant, especially along high-risk stretches of the road.

"As the area continues to receive heavy rainfall, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when driving along various sections of the road, particularly between Naivasha ICD (Km 14) and Suswa Ranch (Km 39)," the notice further read.

To ease congestion and enhance safety, motorists have been advised to use the Narok - Njoro - Nakuru Road.

File image of the affected road

This comes weeks after KeNHA announced a traffic disruption along the Kitale-Morpus highway after floods cut off a section of the route.

In a traffic advisory on Sunday, March 22, KeNHA said the Chapareria-Morpus section, located one kilometre from Morpus, has been affected, rendering it impassable.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that the Chapareria - Morpus section, approximately 1 km from Morpus along the Kitale - Morpus Road, has been cut off, rendering traffic flow between the Chapareria and Sebit sections towards Lodwar unsafe for motorable traffic," KeNHA stated.

The authority advised motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure their safety.

KeNHA directed drivers travelling from Lodwar to use the Marich Pass-Nakuru route as an alternative while restoration works continue.

Prior to that, KeNHA had issued a traffic advisory following flooding and silt deposition along a section of the Mai Mahiu-Narok highway.

In a notice on Thursday, March 19, KeNHA said the affected section of the road is at the Kedong Ranch near Suswa.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that this evening, the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and silt deposition at Kedong Ranch near Suswa," KeNHA stated.

The authority cautioned motorists against driving through the flooded sections, warning that doing so could result in vehicles being swept away or stuck in silt deposits.

KeNHA advised motorists to use the Ngong - Suswa, Nairobi - Naivasha - Nakuru - Mau Narok - Narok and Nairobi - Naivasha - Longonot - Suswa routes to reach their destinations.