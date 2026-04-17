Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has provided an update on the progress of the Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Nairobi County.

The Ministry of Interior has provided an update on the progress of the Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that construction of the 400-bed facility is now at an advanced stage, with the project nearing completion.

He further explained that the hospital’s development has involved coordinated efforts across multiple government agencies.

"The development is being overseen by the Ministry of Defence in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Nairobi County Government, reaffirming a coordinated national effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and service delivery," the statement read in part.

File image of construction works at Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital

According to the update, structural works at the facility have already been completed, while both undercoat and final painting have also been finalized.

The project has now moved into the final phase, which includes installation of fittings, medical equipment, and commissioning processes ahead of its expected completion in late April.

Once operational, the three-storey hospital is designed to handle up to 1.5 million patients annually.

It will house critical specialized units such as renal, burns, trauma, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), significantly expanding access to advanced and life-saving care.

File image of construction works at Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital

The hospital’s layout has been carefully structured to support efficient service delivery; the first floor will include theatres, maternity and newborn units, as well as an inpatient pharmacy.

The second floor will host ICU wards, a High Dependency Unit (HDU), and renal services, alongside a live surgery suite to support complex medical procedures.

On the ground floor, the facility will integrate essential diagnostic and support services, including radiology units equipped with CT scans, X-ray, and ultrasound, a high-capacity laboratory, consultation rooms, minor theatres, nutrition services, and dispensing areas.

File image of construction works at Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital

It will also feature specialized neonatal support services such as human milk banks, positioning it as a major referral center.

Omollo further highlighted the role of his department in ensuring the project remains on track and fully integrated into the national healthcare system.

"The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is also supporting delivery through stakeholder coordination, safeguarding of public investments and facilitation of timely implementation, ensuring the hospital is fully integrated into a responsive and accessible national health system," the statement added.

File image of construction works at Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital

This update comes weeks after the Ministry of Interior provided an update on the progress of the Kisii Cancer Centre.

In an update on Monday, March 16, Omollo said the project forms part of the government's plan to strengthen healthcare services across the country.

He noted that the government has also expanded financial support for cancer patients through the Social Health Authority, noting that the policy change is aimed at ensuring more Kenyans can access life-saving care without facing overwhelming medical bills.

"The Government remains committed to expanding access to cancer care across the country through both progressive policy and strategic health infrastructure.

"In line with this commitment, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has enhanced the oncology benefits package from Ksh550,000 to Ksh800,000 per patient, significantly easing the financial burden of treatment for many Kenyan families," he said.

Omollo explained that the ongoing construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre will play a crucial role in bringing essential services closer to communities in the region.

"Complementing this policy support is the ongoing development of the Kisii Cancer Centre, a critical facility that will bring specialized cancer services closer to communities in Kisii and the wider South Nyanza region, advancing the goals of Universal Health Coverage (UHC)," he added.

Omollo revealed that construction work on the facility is progressing steadily, with contractors currently focusing on the upper levels of the building.

He added that the project timeline remains on track as the government continues to push forward with the development.

"The project is currently at about 30% completion, with works progressing on the third floor, expected to run through mid-April. Construction of the Chemotherapy Centre block is scheduled to commence next week," he further said.

According to Omollo, once operational, the Kisii Cancer Centre will be equipped with critical medical infrastructure designed to support uninterrupted cancer treatment and improve service delivery for patients.

"Once complete, the facility will also include essential support infrastructure such as a Medical Gases Plant Room, Generator Room and Boiler House, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted medical services for patients undergoing critical treatment," he stated.