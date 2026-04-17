Editor's Review NTV Kenya has announced a new presenter for its popular current affairs show Fixing The Nation, following the departure of Janet Mbugua.

NTV Kenya has announced a new presenter for its popular current affairs show Fixing The Nation, following the departure of Janet Mbugua.

In a promo video on Friday, April 17, the station confirmed that Fellaris Wambui will step into the role, joining the existing lineup.

Announcing the change, co-host Eric Latiff confirmed the incoming presenter and acknowledged Mbugua’s contribution to the program.

"Happy to welcome Fellaris Wambui to Fixing The Nation from Monday 20th April. She picked the baton from the inimitable Janet Mbugua who Fixed for one year and two months," he said.

Wambui has also expressed enthusiasm about her new role, signaling her readiness to take on the responsibility and connect with viewers.

"It's gonna be a good one. My name is Fellaris Wambui, and I am a fixer. We stay in the fight until the nation feels the change. We are going the distance. Starting this Monday, 20th April 2026, join me, Fellaris Wambui; Eric Latiff; and Mariam Bishar on Fixing The Nation," she said.

The new lineup officially debuts on Monday, April 20.

File image of Fellaris Wambui

Mbugua announced her exit from the morning show on Friday when she hosted her final show.

She explained that the decision to exit the show was not easy but was due to personal and professional priorities.

"This is my last fixing the nation show. It’s not an easy decision; it was one that was necessary, and I will absolutely miss this family. Just personal and professional priorities needed me to redirect elsewhere," she stated.

Mbugua also thanked her co-hosts, Latiff and Bishar, and the rest of the team behind the successes of the morning show.

"As I wrap my time on Fixing the Nation, I want to thank the team, both on and off the air, for the work and consistency that goes into making the show what it is every day," she added.

Nation Media Group CEO Geoffrey Odundo bid farewell to Mbugua and thanked her for the work she did on the Fixing the Nation show.

"You have done a great job positioning Fixing the Nation for greatness. Please don’t leave. You can come in as a guest. We wish you well and thank you for the great job you have done here. Congratulations and Godspeed," he stated.