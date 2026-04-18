Editor's Review Inspector General Douglas Kanja has raised alarm over an escalating wave of attacks targeting police stations, officers, and critical infrastructure across the country.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has raised alarm over an escalating wave of attacks targeting police stations, officers, and critical infrastructure across the country.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, the National Police Service boss framed the situation as a matter of urgent national importance, warning that the trend poses a direct threat to the country’s stability and rule of law.

"Today, I address a matter of urgent national concern: a disturbing pattern of coordinated and escalating lawlessness, including attacks on police stations, law enforcement officers, and critical infrastructure. These incidents have been reported across several counties nationwide," the statement read.

Kanja went on to condemn the attacks in the strongest terms, highlighting their implications for national security and public safety.

"The National Police Service unequivocally condemns these criminal acts. They are not merely unlawful-they represent a grave and direct assault on national security, public safety, and community stability. The urgency of a decisive response cannot be overstated," the statement added.

Kanja noted the symbolic and practical importance of police stations, warning that such attacks undermine the very foundation of public security.

He further cautioned that any violence directed at officers or police installations threatens the freedoms of all citizens.

"Police stations are not just buildings; they are the bedrock of public safety, emergency response, and the first line of defense. To attack a police station is to attack the very security of the public it serves.

"More fundamentally, any assault on our officers or installations, regardless of perceived justification, is an attack on our collective freedom. Immediate and decisive action is required to prevent further escalation," the statement continued.

Kanja revealed that security agencies have already activated measures aimed at curbing the situation and bringing those responsible to justice.

"To crush these threats, the NPS, in close collaboration with the public and partner security agencies, has activated comprehensive, lawful strategies. These include intensified operations to bring perpetrators swiftly to justice, thereby establishing an unassailable precedent that will deter future offenders," the statement further read.

File image of top security bosses, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

Kanja also linked the surge in violence to political actors, warning against the use of criminal gangs and hired goons in political disputes.

He issued a warning to those involved, making it clear that no one would be spared from legal consequences.

"We further reiterate that the alarming surge in political violence and thuggery, instigated by leaders across the political divide through the use of goons and criminal gangs, constitutes a direct threat to national security and will not be tolerated.

"We warn all persons involved to cease and desist immediately from such criminality. Failure to do so will result in the application of the full force of the law. No effort will be spared to hold perpetrators and their enablers accountable, regardless of their status or position in society," the statement noted.

At the same time, Kanja directed officers under his command to uphold the law and maintain professionalism in their operations, stressing adherence to constitutional standards.

"I remind and order every officer to execute their mandate strictly within the law - the Constitution, the National Police Service Act, and all relevant statutes. Every action-whether during patrols, investigations, arrests, or public order management-must be lawful, proportionate, and professional. Respect for human rights, due process, and the rule of law is non-negotiable," the statement read.

Despite the rising concerns, Kanja sought to reassure the public that the country remains secure, urging citizens to remain calm but vigilant:

"We reassure all Kenyans, residents, and visitors that Kenya remains safe and secure, thanks to the dedicated men and women in uniform who work tirelessly day and night to protect lives and property. The public is urged to go about their daily business without fear, while remaining vigilant and cooperative with security agencies," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen directed Kanja to ensure that the civilians who cause harm to police officers are dealt with ruthlessly.

Speaking at the Embakasi National Police College on Wednesday, April 15, he condemned attacks on the police by civilians witnessed in Kikuyu town and other parts of the country.

Murkomen called on Kanja to ensure that civilians who attack law enforcement officers face the full force of the law, just as police officers do when they are accused of killing Kenyans.

"IG Kanja, when we see cases as we saw in Kikuyu, where civilians are hurting people, damaging property, and fighting others, please take the same effort to make sure that you protect the NPS and the police officers.

"Civilians who are causing harm to the police and to the nation must also be dealt with ruthlessly to make sure that they face the full force of the law," he directed.

Murkomen reminded officers to, however, to follow what the law prescribes for crowd control and management.

He expressed confidence that trained officers can show discernment when dealing with rowdy Kenyans.

"There is no reason why a properly trained police officer should fail to know when to use their arms and when not to use them. They should not also be restrained from taking severe measures allowed by law to protect the nation, protect civilians, and people's property," he added.