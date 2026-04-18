Editor's Review Turkana County has more new registered voters than Mombasa, Kisumu, Murang'a and Kirinyaga Counties.

Turkana has emerged among the top 10 counties with the highest number of newly registered voters during the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

In a report issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday, April 17, Tukana county had 39,014 new registered voters.

Only Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega, Bungoma, Machakos, Meru, and Kilifi enrolled more new voters than the border counties in North East Kenya.

Turkana's numbers were higher than those posted in counties with major cities and towns, as well as counties in the Mount Kenya region.

That IEBC Chairperson Erustus Ethekon is from the county could have influenced the large turnout of locals in the devolved unit to turn out in large numbers and register as voters.

File image of a voter registration process.

These include Mombasa (32,625), Kisumu (26,538), Uasin Gishu (30,644), Murang'a (30,537), Kirinyaga (22,902), Tharaka Nithi (16,485), Nyeri (29,376), and Kisii (37,187).

Nairobi County had the highest number of newly enrolled voters (150,1660 followed by Kiambu (72,055), Kakamega (61,797), Nakuru (57,068), Machakos (47,348), and Bungoma (43,488) to complete the top five.

Residents in Kilifi County also turned up in large numbers, making it the only other county with more than 40,000 new voters.

The five counties with the fewest number of new registered voters are Lamu (6,785), Isiolo (7,380), Nyandarua (11,440), Mandera (11,455), and Nyamira (12,573).

IEBC confirmed that as of April 16, it had registered a total of 1,370,930 new voters, with only 11 days to go. This is way below the 26 million new registered voters targeted by the exercise.

The Commission's Chairperson encouraged Kenyans to turn out and register as voters.

"The Commission calls upon all eligible Kenyans who are yet to register to take advantage of this opportunity and contribute to an inclusive and representative voter register. The 2027 General Election will be a defining moment for our Republic," Ethekon wrote.

He further assured Kenyans that IEBC was firmly dedicated to a transparent, credible, and high-integrity process.