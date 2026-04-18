Editor's Review The president, despite his fallout with his former deputy, is said to be endeared to the Mt Kenya voter.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has regarded Mt Kenya among President William Ruto's political bases despite the decampaigning against him by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Mt Kenya was significant in Ruto's 2022 victory at the presidential vote, in which he vied with Gachagua as his running mate.

The duo would then fall out two years later, with Gachagua embarking on politically inciting the region's electorate against the president.

In his pronouncements, Gachagua asserted that it was Mt Kenya that propelled Ruto to power, adding that the president would not be re-elected by virtue of having been ditched by Mt Kenya.

But Wamuchomba argues differently. According to her, Ruto has not fallen out with Mt Kenya, and the region tends to help him secure re-election in 2027.

She drew her judgment from the recently held by-election, especially the one in Mbeere North, which the candidate fielded by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party won.

President William Ruto.

Wamuchomba says such by-election performances are true precursors of real results in the next year's elections.

She observed that political clout from the region had given Gachagua a false sense of importance, stating that all that would be quashed in the ballot.

The MP also referenced how quickly Mt Kenya electorate quickly embraces Ruto at every available chance in the midst of their apparent indifference against him.

"The indicators are already clear. Lessons from the Mbeere North by-election show that Mt. Kenya can hype you today and drop you tomorrow. Wamunyoro and every other ‘popular’ politician should read the signs carefully. The speed at which goalposts are changing when interests shift tells you everything. It hasn’t even been seven days, yet the same Mau Mau elders who were loudly opposing are now finding their way to the DP’s residence after publicly cursing President Ruto and me," the legislator stated.

Wamuchomba noted that the church establishments in the region would be pivotal in Ruto mobilising votes, an aspect the president has fully appreciated.

The head of state has met various religious groups drawn from Mt Kenya, to whom he has pledged support in many forms.

Such engagements, according to Wamuchomba, are viable and would end up delivering votes to the president.

"The Wakurinu made their own statement, flooding State House and quietly stepping away from the Wamunyoro camp in Murang’a. In Meru, AIPCA shifted tone just weeks after the pulpit was used to attack the government," she said.

Wamuchomba observed that by Gachagua demonising Ruto, he was endearing him to the Mt Kenya electorate.

From her own assessment of the political status quo, the president would get no less than 4 million votes from Mt Kenya.

"When the moment comes, Mt. Kenya will not follow noise; it will follow interests. Those who understand this won’t be shocked when the mountain makes its final call, irrespective of the emotional bashing. We are here to witness it. President Ruto will garner over 4 million votes from Murima. The more they demonise him, the more sympathy he will gain," she said.