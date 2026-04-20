Editor's Review Haitian civilians have staged protests and blocked exit routes to stop the departure of Kenyan police officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS).

Haitian civilians have staged protests and blocked exit routes to stop the departure of Kenyan police officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS).

In videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, Haitians barricaded roads to stop Kenyan officers from moving to St. Marks.

The convoy of the Kenyan officers was forced to return to their base before helicopters were deployed to move the officers out of Petite Rivière and Pont Sonde.

The protests in the Caribbean nation were driven by fears that the withdrawal of Kenyan officers would leave the communities vulnerable to gang attacks.

This comes after the mandate of the Kenyan officers in Haiti lapsed, with the MSS mission replaced by the Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

File image of police officers deployed in Haiti arriving at JKIA.

Kenya has so far withdrawn three contingents of its officers from Haiti, with the latest one arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on March 24.

The officers were welcomed by former National Security Adviser Monica Juma and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

The final group of Kenyan officers is expected to return to the country before the end of April.

Kenya had deployed over 800 officers to help restore peace in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

The Kenyan officers were tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in combating gang violence, restoring public safety, and securing critical infrastructure.

During the mission, the officers played a critical role in securing vital infrastructure such as the airport, seaport, road networks, and major transport corridors, ensuring the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, the GSF, which replaced the Kenyan-led MSS mission, will comprise 5,550 uniformed personnel, including police officers and soldiers.

The force will be headed by a United Nations official, Jack Christofides. So far, Chadian advanced teams have arrived in Haiti ahead of the deployment of troops from the North-central African nation.