Editor's Review Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has addressed claims that teachers are limited to Ksh1,200 per day under the revised health insurance scheme, Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has dismissed claims that teachers are limited to Ksh1,200 per day under the revised health insurance scheme, Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover.

In an update on Monday, April 20, Duale explained that changes introduced in the scheme are not a reduction of benefits but a restructuring aimed at ensuring efficiency and accountability in the use of public funds.

"The reality is that the Mwalimu Cover under this administration is one of the most comprehensive health schemes in the public sector," he said.

Duale detailed the scope of the medical cover, noting that teachers continue to enjoy substantial inpatient and outpatient benefits, alongside expanded access to healthcare facilities nationwide.

"Teachers now enjoy inpatient cover ranging from KSh 1 million to KSh3 million, outpatient cover of up to KSh450,000 and access to over 6,000 health facilities nationwide; services easily accessible through the Afyangu app," he added.

File image of the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters

Duale insisted that the benefits have not been reduced but are now governed by stricter controls to ensure sustainability and proper utilization.

"What has changed is not the benefit, but the discipline in how public funds are used," he concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after the Social Health Authority (SHA) suspended 12 hospitals over fraudulent claims.

Speaking on Saturday, April 4, in Garissa County, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the health facilities were suspended after they were flagged by forensic auditors.

The Health CS emphasized that he will protect resources meant for the treatment of Kenyans under the SHA scheme.

The suspended facilities include: Bungoma West Hospital, Baypharm Medical Center, Dawida Annex Hospital, Kerugoya Medical Center, and Raycos Health Center.

Others are Calvary Hope Medical center, Shamberere Dispensary, Kurafa Medical center, Umoja Three Medical center, and Pro Elite Westlands and Specialist Hospital.

Further, Duale warned that political interference will not stop the crackdown on health facilities involved in fraudulent SHA claims.

He pointed out that 24 facilities are undergoing a forensic audit over suspected fraudulent claims.

"I want to tell the owners of these facilities that political parties will not help you, and so far, we have 24 facilities undergoing a forensic audit. We have a duty, the men and women I work with at the Ministry of Health have firm instructions under the law to protect public resources," he added.