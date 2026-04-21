Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has postponed grassroots elections in Kajiado County that were scheduled on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has postponed grassroots elections in Kajiado County that were scheduled on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

In a statement, UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura said the elections will now be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

However, Mwaura did not reveal the reason for rescheduling the Kajiado County grassroots election.

“Notice is hereby given to all Members, Leaders, Aspirants, and Stakeholders of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party in Kajiado County that the Grassroots Elections, previously scheduled for 23rd April 2026, have been rescheduled to Saturday, 25th April 2026,” read the statement in part.

Mwaura also urged all eligible members to take note of the revised date and make the necessary arrangements to participate in the exercise.

File image of President Ruto adressing UDA members.

“All eligible members are kindly requested to note the revised date and make arrangements to participate. We look forward to your valued participation,” he added.

This comes weeks after UDA rescheduled its repeat Phase II grassroots elections across 22 counties.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, the party’s National Elections Board stated that the move was informed by feedback from members in the affected regions.

The elections were initially scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 9, 2026, before being pushed to April 23, 2026.

"The UDA National Elections Board Hereby Notifies all Party Members, Leaders, Aspirants, and Stakeholders that, following extensive consultations and in consideration of requests received from Party Members in the affected counties for additional time to register and verify their membership details, the Board has resolved the Repeat Phase II Grassroot Elections, initially scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, 9th April 2026, shall now be conducted on Thursday, 23rd April 2026 from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m," the statement read.

The rescheduling applies in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, and Isiolo counties.

Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Turkana, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Migori, Kisii, and Nyamira counties were also affected.