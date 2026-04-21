Editor's Review The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has flagged Northlands International Medical Training College for allegedly offering nursing courses without the required approval.

The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has flagged Northlands International Medical Training College for allegedly offering nursing courses without the required approval.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, NCK said it had become aware of the institution’s activities and warned that the programmes being offered were not authorised by the council.

"It has come to our attention that Northlands International Medical Training College is purporting to offer nursing courses and, unfortunately, it's without the necessary approval from the NCK," the statement read.

NCK reminded the public that it is the only body mandated to approve nursing and midwifery training institutions and programmes in Kenya, adding that unapproved courses do not meet professional standards.

"We would like to remind the public that NCK is the sole authority responsible for approving nursing and midwifery training programmes and institutions in Kenya. Any course offered without NCK's approval is not recognized and does not meet the required standards of training and professional practice," the statement added.

NCK also clarified that Nurse Aid or Nursing Assistant training courses marketed to the public are not recognised under its regulatory framework.

"Further, we caution the public that Nurse Aid or Nursing Assistant training is not a recognised programme by the Nursing Council of Kenya," the statement continued.

The regulator urged prospective learners and their families to confirm whether institutions are accredited before making applications or payments.

"We urge prospective students and their guardians to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any nursing or midwifery programme. For a list of approved institutions and programmes as of 20th April 2026, please visit our official website," the statement further read.

File image of Acting NCK CEO Anne Mukuna

NCK concluded by distancing itself from any losses or consequences arising from reliance on unapproved training information.

"NCK will, however, not be held responsible for any damages arising in contract, tort or otherwise from the use or inability to use the information contained herein or from any action or decision taken as a result of using the said information," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, earlier Monday, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) announced the immediate closure of all campuses operated by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), citing concerns over the institution’s continued operations despite lacking proper accreditation.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation," the statement read.

TVETA explained that while KIM had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by the TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), investigations revealed that the institution continued to operate outside these guidelines.

According to the authority, KIM has been offering unapproved programmes and awarding academic qualifications in violation of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

Additionally, TVETA noted that the institution engaged trainers who did not possess valid training licenses, contrary to the same law.

As a result, the authority issued a warning to the public regarding the validity of qualifications obtained from the institution.

"The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement," the statement added.

In a decisive move, TVETA confirmed that KIM’s accreditation has been fully withdrawn, effectively halting all its operations nationwide.

"Pursuant to the TVET Act, the accreditation earlier issued to KIM and all its campuses in the Republic of Kenya has been revoked and all KIM campuses closed with immediate effect," the statement further read.

TVETA further urged prospective students and the general public to remain vigilant when selecting institutions.

"Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programme of study," the statement concluded.