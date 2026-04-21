Editor's Review Some of the available courses include Diploma in Mortuary Science and Diploma in Pharmacy.

The Kenyan Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) on Tuesday, April 21, called for applications for medical courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

In an advert posted on its official social media handle, KUCCPS announced that KMTC was enrolling students for diploma and certificate courses in the medical field.

The placement service confirmed that enrollment will be unique, with successful students joining the institution immediately.

Form Four leavers and other qualified persons have been asked to submit their applications before May 6, through the KUCCPS portal.

"Interested in medical courses? Good news! KUCCPS and Kenya Medical Training College are giving you a chance to apply for diploma and certificate KMTC programmes for immediate intake," the post read in part.

A file image of the advert shared by KUCCPS.



The programmes include Certificate in Community Health Assistant, Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician, Certificate in Health Insurance Management, and Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology.

Other Certificate Courses are in Medical Engineering, Nutrition and Dietetics, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, and Public Health.

Applicants can also apply to take Diploma Courses in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Community Health, Community Oral Health, Dental Technology, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Counselling, Health Insurance Management, and Health Promotion.

KMTC is also offering Diplomas in Records and Information Technology, Medical Engineering, Laboratory Sciences, Medical Social Work, Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry and Orthopaedic Technology.

Other courses are Diploma in Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Physiotherapy, Diploma in Public Health, Diploma in Radiography and Imaging and Diploma in Speech and Language Therapy.

All applications should be done through the KUCCPS students portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke.

Students should log in, follow the due procedure, and ensure they key in all required information and complete the application process.