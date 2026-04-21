Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has introduced a new online system for applicants seeking to request a change of campus, change of course, or deferment of studies.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has introduced a new online system for applicants seeking to request a change of campus, change of course, or deferment of studies.

In an update on Tuesday, April 21, KMTC said under the new arrangement, all such requests must now be submitted through the official KMTC admissions portal, confirming that the services are no longer handled manually.

The college outlined the process applicants are required to follow when submitting their requests through the portal.

Applicants are required to log in to their admissions portal and navigate to the dropdown menu located at the top left of the screen.

From there, they can select the specific service they need, whether it is deferment, change of course, or change of campus.

After choosing the appropriate option, they must enter the required details and submit the request for review.

KMTC noted that once a request is submitted, its status will remain marked as 'submitted' until it is reviewed by the Admissions Office.

Applicants will then receive a text message notification confirming whether their request has been approved or declined.

The institution further clarified that approval for changes in campus or course will depend on the availability of space in the selected option.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after KMTC released 13,000 exam transcripts for students who sat the January-February 2026 Final Qualifying Examinations (FQEs).

Speaking during the release, KMTC explained that the move was to enhance service delivery and support graduates' employment locally and internationally.

The college revealed that the release of the transcripts was made easy by digitising academic records and decentralising services to respond to the growing demand for timely access to transcripts.

Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch stated that the rising demand for graduates had informed ongoing reforms aimed at ensuring they do not miss employment opportunities.

"We are responding to requests from our students who require these documents to pursue job opportunities. Previously, transcripts were issued during graduation, but we noted that this approach limited timely access," he said.

Oluoch added that the College has implemented a coordinated distribution strategy to ensure efficient and timely delivery of transcripts across campuses.

"We prioritise efficiency to ensure that our students receive their transcripts without unnecessary delays. This is a critical document that directly supports their transition into the job market," he said.

KMTC called on the graduates to pick up their transcripts from the respective campus Heads of Department (HoD) offices at no cost

"Graduates are only required to present a valid identification card, and no additional fees are charged for the service," the statement read in part.