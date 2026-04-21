Editor's Review The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has explained how cash bail operates, clarifying that it is not a form of punishment but a procedural requirement within the justice system.

The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has explained how cash bail operates, clarifying that it is not a form of punishment but a procedural requirement within the justice system.

In an update on Tuesday, April 21, the service said cash bail functions as a refundable deposit issued to guarantee that an accused person will comply with legal obligations, including reporting to the police station or appearing in court when required.

Once all conditions are met and the individual honors every required appearance, the full amount paid is refunded without deductions.

KPS added that individuals paying bail are required to obtain an official Police 18A receipt, which serves as the primary proof of payment.

According to the service, without this document, reclaiming the money can become more complex.

In cases where the receipt is lost, the claimant must follow a formal process that includes swearing an Affidavit of Loss before a Commissioner for Oaths and obtaining a Police Abstract to support the refund claim.

To minimize such risks, KPS advised the public to take additional precautions, including creating a digital backup by photographing the receipt immediately after payment.

File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

This comes days after the Inspector General Douglas Kanja raised alarm over an escalating wave of attacks targeting police stations, officers, and critical infrastructure across the country.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, he framed the situation as a matter of urgent national importance, warning that the trend poses a direct threat to the country’s stability and rule of law.

"Today, I address a matter of urgent national concern: a disturbing pattern of coordinated and escalating lawlessness, including attacks on police stations, law enforcement officers, and critical infrastructure. These incidents have been reported across several counties nationwide," the statement read.

Kanja went on to condemn the attacks in the strongest terms, highlighting their implications for national security and public safety.

"The National Police Service unequivocally condemns these criminal acts. They are not merely unlawful-they represent a grave and direct assault on national security, public safety, and community stability. The urgency of a decisive response cannot be overstated," the statement added.

Kanja noted the symbolic and practical importance of police stations, warning that such attacks undermine the very foundation of public security.

He further cautioned that any violence directed at officers or police installations threatens the freedoms of all citizens.

"Police stations are not just buildings; they are the bedrock of public safety, emergency response, and the first line of defense. To attack a police station is to attack the very security of the public it serves.

"More fundamentally, any assault on our officers or installations, regardless of perceived justification, is an attack on our collective freedom. Immediate and decisive action is required to prevent further escalation," the statement continued.

Kanja revealed that security agencies have already activated measures aimed at curbing the situation and bringing those responsible to justice.

"To crush these threats, the NPS, in close collaboration with the public and partner security agencies, has activated comprehensive, lawful strategies. These include intensified operations to bring perpetrators swiftly to justice, thereby establishing an unassailable precedent that will deter future offenders," the statement further read.

Kanja directed officers under his command to uphold the law and maintain professionalism in their operations, stressing adherence to constitutional standards.

"I remind and order every officer to execute their mandate strictly within the law - the Constitution, the National Police Service Act, and all relevant statutes. Every action-whether during patrols, investigations, arrests, or public order management-must be lawful, proportionate, and professional. Respect for human rights, due process, and the rule of law is non-negotiable," the statement noted.