Editor's Review Despite the hype on social media, only a handful of protesters were demonstrating in Nairobi CBD.

The police in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, April 21, arrested 11 protesters demonstrating against the high fuel prices in the country.

Speaking to the press, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed the police would present those arrested in court on Wednesday.

The 11 were picked up at the Kenya National Archives, where they had camped to air out their grievances.

"Let peace prevail, and the economy continue to run; there is nothing to worry about. So far, we have arrested 11, and we will charge them in court tomorrow," Mohamud stated.

Police escorted the protesters to the Nairobi Central Police Station, where they were booked before their arraignment in court.

A file image of Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud addressing the media in Nairobi CBD.

Among those arrested was Activist Julius Kamau, who is synonymous with intercepting the budget reading and protesting in court.

The Police Boss called out the media for hyping up the protests and spreading fear among Kenyans. He stated that the turnout was decimal and that 99 percent of activities went on as usual.

"You should love your country, especially you, members of the media. Do not sell fear or create anxiety," Mohamud reiterated.

No injuries or deaths were reported in Nairobi during the picketing exercise. Protests were also witnessed in Machakos County, where a few youths barricaded roads.

There was relative peace in Kitengela, which is often active during mass action. Gen Zs who turned up on the streets condemned others for letting them down by staying home.

Earlier, Professor Makau Mutua ridiculed those planning to take part in the protests. He asked them to use the energy to go and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Kenyans had vowed to go to the streets after the fuel prices were reviewed upwards by between Ksh28 and Ksh40. However, a second review to lower the price by Ksh9 per litre appeared to have reduced the tension.

The United Opposition also backed down from the protests. DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua explained that the leaders would chart the way forward after deliberating on the new developments.