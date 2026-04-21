Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting seven counties across the country on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting seven counties across the country on Wednesday, April 22.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 21, the company said the planned outages will take place in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyeri, Laikipia, and Kitui counties.

In Nairobi, areas set to be affected include Uhuru Camp, Mbagathi, Akila Estate, Texas Cancer Centre, Qwetu Hostels, Funguo Estate, parts of Langata Road, Bible Society, parts of Madaraka, House of Grace, Lower Kabete Road, and UoN Lower Kabete Campus, with outages scheduled between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Other affected areas are Kenya School of Government (KSG), Lower Kabete Primary, Peponi School, Farasi Primary, Mwimuto, New Kitisuru, Kitisuru Spring Estates, Gituamba and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, the interruption will affect Reale Hospital, Boma Inn, Top Hill Hospital, Simbi, Kaptebengwet and surrounding areas, with outages running from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in some areas and 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM in others.

File image of a transformer

Bungoma County will experience one of the longest outages, running from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, affecting Musaga, Samitsi, Kalenda, Shirugu, Malanga, Malava Market, Malava District Hospital, Malichi, Kimangeti, Tumbeni, Kakoyi, and Kambi Mwanza.

Shamberere National Polytechnic, West Kenya Sugar Company, Ingavira, Mahira, Shianda Matende, KWS, Ivakale, Kambiri Market, Bulovi, Inguvuli, Kuvasali, Shanderema Secondary School, Ileho and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kisii County, outages will affect Nyakoiba, Ibencho, Nyansara, Openda, Eburi, Nyamasege, Kiagware, Nyaimera, Nyansakia, Kona Yonduko, Ekerorano, Iyabe Hospital, St. Reubens School, Bonyancha, Misesi, Gakero, Nyamboga, Mwata, Nyamaiya, Sigisi, Nyachenge Market, Misisita, Kerina Police Station, Kerina Market and surrounding areas between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Nyeri County will see power interruptions from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM in areas including Tumutumu Hospital, Tumutumu Primary, Tumutumu Secondary, Kiangoma Market, Kiangoma Primary, Mungaria Polytechnic, Wakamata, Safaricom Booster, Airtel Booster, as well as from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in Mweiga Blooms, Kamatongu, General Karangi Beef Factory, Samaki, Mwireri, Honi Resort, Muthinga Restaurant, Colonel Peter Njoroge and adjacent areas.

In Laikipia County, the outage will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, affecting Thome, Thome Boys Secondary School, Tigithi, Matanya, Weruini, Male and nearby customers.

Kitui County will experience outages in multiple areas, with Zombe, Mwitika, Kikuu, Inyuu, Kwa Amutei, Zilani, Kavaani, Kabati, Kyululu Market, Mwitika Market, Gaka, Yakwa Market, Kikuu Market, Kyamatu Market, Muthungwe, Maskalini, Mukunduni Market affected from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Kamuongo, Kiambere, Kandwia, Kyuso, Katse, Ciampiu, Tseikuru, Kwa Gavana, Wikithuki and surrounding areas will be affected from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.