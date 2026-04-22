Editor's Review The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has announced it will also field a candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has announced it will also field a candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga said the party will conduct transparent nominations to identify the most suitable candidate.

“As the National Secretary General of DCP, I wish to assure our supporters in Ol Kalao that we will conduct free, fair, and transparent party nominations to identify our candidate for the upcoming by-election,” said Obaga.

He noted that DCP is ready to face off with the Jubilee party in the Ol Kalou by-election if the former ruling party opts to field a candidate.

Obaga highlighted that political competition is essential to democracy, adding that voters would ultimately determine who will be the next Ol Kalou Member of Parliament.

File image of DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga.

“To our brothers and sisters in Jubilee, we welcome your participation should you choose to field a candidate. Democracy thrives on competition, and ultimately, the people will have the final say,” he stated.

Further, Obaga said the previous political cooperation between DCP and Jubilee did not deliver the expected results in the Isiolo by-election.

He also pointed out that Jubilee did not support DCP’s candidate in the Narok Town ward by-election.

“We will not repeat the same mistakes we made in Isiolo and Narok. DCP is not a junior partner, and we are not lesser players in this political space.

“Moving forward, we will focus on strengthening our party and offering our supporters a clear, independent choice at the ballot,” the DCP Secretary General added.

This comes after Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni announced that the party will field a candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a post, Kioni said the Jubilee party expected parties in the united opposition to rally behind the candidate.

The former Ndaragwa MP said the by-election will serve as a litmus test of collective commitment and trust in the united opposition.

“I wish to assure our members and the people of Ol Kalou Constituency that the party will field a strong candidate for the upcoming Member of Parliament by-election,” said Kioni.

He continued, “We also expect our partners in the United Opposition to rally behind this candidate. This contest will serve as a clear litmus test of our collective commitment to trust, cohesion, and the broader objective of presenting a united front.”

Ol Kalou residents are set to go back to the ballot to elect a new Member of Parliament following the death of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho passed away on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

The late MP is said to have been battling cancer for a time, for which he sought medical care both in the country and overseas.

Until his death, the legislator was serving his third term, having been elected for the first time in 2013, and successfully defending the seat in the 2017 and 2022 elections.