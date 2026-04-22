Editor's Review Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is set to fly to Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is set to fly to Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

President Museveni is scheduled to attend the Africa We Build Summit 2026, being held at JW Marriott in Westlands, Nairobi.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed President Museveni’s attendance and welcomed him to Kenya.

“Welcome to Nairobi, President Museveni,” PS Sing’Oei posted on his X account.

The two-day summit is being hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) in partnership with the government of Kenya.

File image of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The summit will bring together public and private sector leaders to focus on how to move infrastructure from priority to implementation across Africa.

Discussions in the summit will centre on infrastructure-led growth, with a focus on regional corridors, industrialization, capital mobilization, and alignment of regulatory and policy frameworks across markets.

Speakers of the event will include: President William Ruto, Africa Finance Corporation President Samaila Zubairu, Dangote Group Chairman Aliko Dangote, and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitization in the African Union Lerato Mataboge.

This comes just a month after President Museveni’s last visit to Kenya.

The Ugandan Head of State was in Kisumu County on March 21 to witness the groundbreaking of Phase 2C of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Museveni and President Ruto presided over the groundbreaking of the SGR extension at Kibos.

The railway line is being extended from Naivasha to the Ugandan border, passing through Kisumu.

In July 2025, Museveni made a two-day official visit to Kenya to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Uganda and Kenya.

He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, alongside other senior government officials.

The Ugandan President then held bilateral talks with President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, before the two leaders addressed a joint press briefing.