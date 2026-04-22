Editor's Review Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that five counties are notorious for defrauding the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that five counties are notorious for defrauding the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, April 22, CS Duale named Mandera, Kisii, Migori, Wajir, and Homa Bay counties as the key hotspots of SHA fraud.

According to the Health CS, the majority of the fraudulent claims are submitted by private hospitals.

“We have flagged out five counties as epicenters of fraud. Those counties are Mandera, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, and Wajir.

“We will not relent on it. The majority of the fraud is taking place in the private health facilities,” said Duale.

File image of the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters

The Health Cabinet Secretary noted that SHA has rejected fraudulent claims worth Ksh13.2 billion so far.

CS Duale highlighted that when he took over the health docket, fraud was at 26 percent, but it has since reduced to below 6 percent.

He mentioned that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has received at least 24 files of SHA fraud while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has over 81 files.

“Since April last year, when I went to the Ministry of Health, fraud was at 26% no I want to confirm to the country that we are now at below 6 % because of the actions we have taken. We have closed over 1200 facilities.

“The DPP has received over 24 files, which include two former CEOs who have been taken to court. The DCI has close to 81 files, of which last week they submitted 24 files to the DPP. We will not relent on fraud,” Duale added.

This comes weeks after SHA suspended 12 hospitals over fraudulent claims.

Speaking on Saturday, April 4, in Garissa County, CS Duale said the health facilities were suspended after they were flagged by forensic auditors.

The Health CS emphasized that he will protect resources meant for the treatment of Kenyans under the SHA scheme.

“These are hospitals, mainly private and public, that the system and SHA forensic auditors have flagged as facilities that are involved in serious fraud.

“We will protect public resources meant for the treatment and healthcare of our citizens,” Duale stated.

The suspended facilities include: Bungoma West Hospital, Baypharm Medical Center, Dawida Annex Hospital, Kerugoya Medical Center, and Raycos Health Center.

Others are: Calvary Hope Medical center, Shamberere Dispensary, Kurafa Medical center, Umoja Three Medical center, and Pro Elite Westlands and Specialist Hospital.