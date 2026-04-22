Editor's Review The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of a woman accused of abducting a nine-year-old girl and attempting to traffic her to Kenya.

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of a woman accused of abducting a nine-year-old girl and attempting to traffic her to Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, the police said the suspect was arrested on Monday, April 20, in connection with the incident in Agormanya Zongo within the Odumase-Krobo district.

"The Odumase-Krobo District Command on Monday, 20th April, 2026, arrested a female suspect in connection with the abduction of a nine (9) year old girl at Agormanya Zongo in the Odumase-Krobo district," the statement read.

The service explained that the case began after the child’s father reported her missing a day earlier.

"On Sunday, 19th April, 2026, the Odumase-Krobo district Command received a complaint from the victim's father that his daughter left home and had since not returned," the statement added.

Police said investigations and intelligence gathering quickly led officers to Accra International Airport, where the suspect was intercepted and the child safely rescued.

"Following investigations and intelligence, officers from the Odumase-Krobo district with the assistance of BNI personnel at the Accra International Airport arrested suspect Regina Mamle Tawiah, aged 36, and rescued the victim at the Accra International Airport," the statement continued.

File image of the Inspector-General of Police for the Ghana Police Service Christian Tetteh Yohuno

According to the service, preliminary findings indicated that the suspect was allegedly planning to move the girl to Kenya.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was trying to send the victim to Kenya. Meanwhile, the victim has been reunited with her father," the statement further read.

Police further confirmed that the suspect has already appeared before court and remains in custody pending the next hearing.

"The suspect, Regina Mamle Tawiah who was arraigned before the Odumase-Krobo circuit court today, 21/04/26 pleaded not guilty and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 5th May, 2026 for case management conference," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after police officers arrested a Kenyan national at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on charges of engaging in human trafficking.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 7, the police confirmed that the suspect was trying to traffic a Sudanese national to the United Kingdom.

The suspect is accused of facilitating the Sudanese with forged documents to allow him to stay in the UK.

Both the victim and his facilitator were apprehended and taken to the police station at JKIA.

"Officers arrested Ahmed Eltayeb, a Sudanese national travelling to the UK, who was found in possession of a forged UK residence permit. His Kenyan facilitator, Abdullahi Ali, was arrested alongside him," the statement read in part.

The police stationed at the airport also arrested a European traveller and his agent after his visa was determined to have been doctored.

"Iman Dib was arrested while en route to Amsterdam after being found with a forged Bosnia and Herzegovina visa. His facilitator, Samira Dib, was also arrested and will face charges related to human trafficking," the police wrote.