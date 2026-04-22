Editor's Review The Office of the Ombudsman, has ordered the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to release records on snakebite-related deaths recorded since January 2022 within 21 days.

The Commission on Administrative Justice, also known as the Office of the Ombudsman, has ordered the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to release records on snakebite-related deaths recorded since January 2022 within 21 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, the commission said the directive followed a review application filed after KWS allegedly failed to provide the requested information.

The Office of the Ombudsman said failure to comply with the order could lead to legal action against the agency’s leadership.

"The Commission has ordered the Director General, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), to release information on the statistical summary of all snakebite-related deaths from January 2022 to the date of the order within 21 days.

"In the event of non- compliance, the Commission shall recommend criminal prosecution against the Director General in line with Section 28 of the Access to Information Act, 2016," the statement read.

According to the commission, the orders arose from an application for review dated September 2, 2025, filed by Mr. P.M under the Access to Information Act, 2016.

The case stemmed from KWS’s earlier decision to decline a request made through a letter dated August 9, 2025, seeking a statistical summary of all snakebite-related deaths from January 2022 to date.

Mr. P.M said the information was needed to support a petition to the Senate on public health and administrative accountability.

The Ombudsman said it formally sought KWS’s position after receiving the complaint.

"Upon receipt of the application for review, the Commission, through a letter dated September 5, 2025, wrote to KWS requiring the Service to furnish the Commission with its Institutional Report to enable the Commission to make an appropriate decision on the application," the statement added.

KWS later responded on September 23, 2025, stating that it had already communicated with Mr. P.M in an earlier letter dated September 4, 2025, which the requester acknowledged through email on September 7, 2025.

However, the commission found that KWS’s response dealt with a different issue concerning Mr. P.M’s stated intention to procure snake venom from licensed producers for dose titration and development of a Supervalent antivenom, rather than the requested statistics on deaths caused by snakebites.

File image of Commission on Administrative Justice Chairperson Charles Dulo

The commission said it again notified KWS on November 11, 2025, that the requested information remained outstanding and invited final remarks before making a determination. No further response was received.

After reviewing the matter, the commission directed KWS to immediately facilitate access to the requested information.

“After a detailed analysis of all the issues for determination, and upon due consideration of the applicable statutory provisions and relevant judicial precedent, the Commission orders Kenya Wildlife Service, through its Director General, to facilitate access to information and records relating to the request made by Mr. P.M., as contained in the letter dated August 9, 2025, specifically on the statistical summary of all snakebite-related deaths from January 2022 to the date of the Order; and to proactively disclose statistical information on all snakebite-related deaths, including compensation reports, through its institutional website or other appropriate media," the statement further read.

This comes days after KWS Director General, Erustus Kanga, was put on the spot after repeatedly failing to appear before it.

In a session on Wednesday, April 15, the National Assembly of Kenya Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, chaired by Mandera West Adan Yussuf Haji, expressed frustration over Kanga’s absence from three consecutive sittings.

Kanga had been expected to appear at Bunge Tower to respond to concerns surrounding a human-wildlife conflict incident reported in Kisima Location in Samburu County.

Lawmakers said they were prepared to question him on the increasing cases of such conflicts, which have resulted in deaths, injuries, and damage to property.

According to the committee chair, the KWS boss had reached out informally to explain his absence but did not follow through with an official written response as required.

"The DG called me and explained why he would not attend, but I asked him to do so formally in writing, which he has not done," he said.

Members of the committee did not hide their dissatisfaction, with Luanda MP Dick Maungu accusing the Director General of disregarding parliamentary authority.

"The Committee should recommend his arrest and have him brought before us, as he has ignored our invitations for the third time," he stated.

Maungu further pointed out that parliamentary Standing Orders empower committees to take action against individuals who fail to honour official invitations.

"The Committee should impose a fine of Ksh500,000 on the DG for failing to attend sittings as required by law," he added.

The committee chair confirmed that a formal summons will be issued to compel Kanga’s attendance, warning that failure to comply will attract financial penalties.

"I want to remind the DG that any fine must be paid from his own pocket, not from public funds," he said.