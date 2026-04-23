Editor's Review Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo presented the brand new vehicle to Hillary Kibiwott.

Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott, the Kenyan who broke the world record by planting 23,326 trees in 24 hours, has been gifted a brand new car.

Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo presented Kibiwott, who also goes by the alias 'Buzeki', with a brand new Toyota Probox in recognition of his achievement.

The gift was from the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme, where PS Kiptoo is the Patron and Founder.

"We want to thank him because he has gone out of his way for this [challenge]. We are even looking at making him an ambassador.

"As the patron and all members of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Program, we saw that it is not fit for Buzeki to be walking, and we decided to get him this car," the PS stated.

A file image of the brand new Toyota Probox gifted to Hillary Kibiwott, who set a new world record for the most trees planted within 24 hours.

The Probox was brand new and still had the green KD number plates. Kibiwott expressed gratitude for the gift.

Dr Kiptoo termed the new world record a remarkable feat, even as Kibiwott awaits official ratification from the Guinness World Records.

"This milestone underscores the critical importance of restoring and protecting our forests for present and future generations. It marks a significant step towards our country’s ambition to achieve the 15 billion tree cover target by 2032," he stated.

He was also presented with two Dorper sheep and a biogas plant by people who attended the ceremony to celebrate his achievement.

Kibiwott surpassed the previous record set in July 2021 by Candian Antoine Moses in La Crete by 266 more trees.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto congratulated the conservation enthusiast, stating that his achievement was a powerful statement of commitment to the environment.

Kibiwott will become the second Kenyan within a year to break world records in environmental conservation.

On January 26, Guinness World Records confirmed the new world record set by Truphena Muthoni, who hugged a tree continuously for 72 hours.