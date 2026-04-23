Editor's Review UDA has recorded a significant boost in the Nyanza region as its grassroots elections were conducted smoothly, signalling growing support in an area traditionally viewed as an opposition stronghold.

UDA has recorded a significant boost in the Nyanza region as its grassroots elections were conducted smoothly, signalling growing support in an area traditionally viewed as an opposition stronghold.

On Thursday, April 24, voting centres across different areas in the region, including Kisumu, opened for party members to elect local officials, with officials expressing confidence in the exercise.

Speaking during the exercise, Beatrice Amondi said the peaceful conduct of the polls demonstrated the party’s growing influence in Luo Nyanza.

"This is a confirmation that the UDA party has penetrated Luoland up to the grassroots level; today's party elections in Kisumu have been smooth without hitches, and this entrenches our democracy," she said.

Halake Dida also addressed concerns over possible zoning arrangements amid ongoing political discussions between UDA and ODM, saying the elections showed the party intended to field candidates widely.

"I know our party UDA and ODM are in pre-election talks, but so far the issue of zoning has not been on the agenda. Electing leaders at polling centres all over the country is an indication we would like the party to vie for seats across all polling stations," he said.

Halake further said the party had adopted a digital system for counting and announcing results, removing the need for a central tallying venue.

"We don’t have a tallying Centre. The UDA Party has embraced technology that will instantly tabulate the results at close of polling stations at 5PM, and winners will be announced," he added.

File image of voting during UDA Grassroots Elections in Rongo, Migori County

This development comes a week after the ODM party issued a statement demanding respect from UDA amid talks of zoning.

In a press briefing on Thursday, April 16, ODM accused a section of UDA leaders of making derogatory statements about the party.

Reading out the Committee's resolve, the Deputy Secretary General, Catherine Omanyo, stated that the statements were not only uncalled for but also caused tension within the party.

"The Central Committee noted with concern the goings on and the unwarranted public utterances by some senior officials of the party aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet among our members.

"As a party that believes in its principles, ideology and the foundation on which it was founded, we demand respect from the UDA party," she stated.

ODM's Central Committee declared that it was ready to defend and strengthen its popularity in the country, especially in its strongholds.

"We will embark on a vigorous and rigorous exercise to popularise and strengthen our party in all parts of the country, and particularly, our strongholds. We have no choice but to make our identity bigger, which remains in the hearts of the majority of Kenyans," the statement read in part.

Omanyo assured all those seeking to contest elective positions under ODM in 2027 that the party's preliminaries would be free and fair, with no sacred cows.

The party unveiled a new series of rallies across the country to popularise the party among the youths, beginning on April 20 in Nairobi.

"As part of the activation program, we shall be embarking on countrywide tours for a series of youth conventions aimed at rejuvenating, revamping, and re-energising the party.

"These activities will be held in 25 counties and will begin with Nairobi on April 20th, and the second will be on April 26 in Mombasa," the Busia Woman Rep stated.