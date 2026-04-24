Editor's Review An EBB Air Embraer plane operating on the Nairobi-Mandera route on Friday 24 morning lost control and landed in the nearby vegetation.

An EBB Air Embraer plane operating on the Nairobi-Mandera route on Friday 24 morning lost control and landed in the nearby vegetation.

Preliminary reports indicate the airplane overshot the runway at the Mandera Airstrip before it crashed.

Following the incident, all 36 passengers and crew on board the plane were safely evacuated.

Photos of the crash seen by Nairobi Leo show the front end of the EBB Air aircraft submerged in vegetation with light smoke rising from the left side wing.

The cause of the plane incident is yet to be established, and authorities have yet to issue a statement.

File image of an EBB plane that veered off the runway in Mandera Airstrip.

This comes a month after a passenger aircraft that veered off the runway at Wilson Airport.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the authority confirmed that the aircraft, which had arrived from Kisumu International Airport, experienced the incident shortly after landing.

"This evening at 2055HRS, an aircraft with thirty-nine (39) passengers on board arriving from Kisumu International Airport veered off the runway at Wilson Airport," the statement read.

KAA assured the public that all individuals on board the aircraft were accounted for and safe, with no injuries reported among passengers or crew members.

"We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported. The aircraft remains on site, and recovery efforts are currently underway," the statement added.

On October 28, 2025, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Diani Airport in Kwale County.

The plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo Airstrip in the Maasai Mara when it went down shortly after departure.

It was operating under Mombasa Air Safari, a Kenyan airline that provides regional charter and safari flights across the country.

The flight had 12 people on board when it crashed, and all of them perished in the accident.