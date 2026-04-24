Editor's Review Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has addressed speculation linking him to a potential bid for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has dismissed speculation linking him to a potential bid for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat.

Speaking on Thursday, April 23, the lawmaker made it clear that he has no intention of contesting for the governor’s position.

Ichung'wah made it clear that he will seek a fourth term as Kikuyu MP in the 2027 General Election.

"I would never run for the position of governor, and I tell the people of Kikuyu and Kiambu: the day you hear that Kimani Ichung'wah is vying for a governor's seat, just know something is wrong with my mind, organize a harambee quickly and take me to Mathare," he said.

At the same time, Ichung'wah revealed he declined a Cabinet Secretary Position in President William Ruto’s administration.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament said Ruto had offered him the Treasury, Transport, and Interior docket, but he declined.

File image of Kimani Ichung'wah

Ichung'wah explained that he turned down the CS Position because he did not want to abandon his constituents.

"The President told me, ‘Come to the cabinet, finance is yours if you want it; if not, you can take transport or interior.’ I told him, ‘Your Excellency, thank you very much, but let me remain in Parliament.

"I didn’t want a CS position; I have a calling to do what I am doing today, and I am very clear in my mind on that. I never wanted to abandon the people of Kikuyu because I had set out an agenda that I needed to fulfil. It is that serious for me," he said.

Further, Ichung’wah said he told the Head of State that he needed strong voices in Parliament, and that is how he ended up being the leader of the majority in the National Assembly.

"I told him he would need me in Parliament because a number of my colleagues wanted to be in Cabinet, and Parliament would require strong voices. That is how I ended up becoming the Leader of the Majority," he explained.

Ichung’wah further revealed that he spoke to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua even after his impeachment.

He said the former DP had a personal problem and reached out to him through a friend.

"I have spoken to Gachagua even after impeachment. There was a time he had a problem and reached out through a friend. He wanted to reach out to the President, but the friend said he would not go to the president, and he came to me," he stated.