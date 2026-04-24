Editor's Review Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has announced the temporary closure of several key roads along Ngong Road to allow for traffic management during a scheduled run.

Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has announced the temporary closure of several key roads along Ngong Road to allow for traffic management during a scheduled run.

In a notice on Friday, April 24, the authority said the closure will affect Forest Line Road, Ngong Road at Embubul Junction, Tamfeed/Gataka Junction, and up to the SGR Bridge on Olkeri Road on Saturday, April 25, between 6:00 am and 11:00 am.

KeRRA explained that the closure had been organised jointly with the State Department of Irrigation and outlined the affected sections.

"In collaboration with the State Department of Irrigation, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) wishes to notify the public of temporary road closure along Forest Line Road, Ngong Road at Embubul Junction, Tamfeed/Gataka Junction, and up to the SGR Bridge on Olkeri Road.

"This closure will take place on Saturday, 25th April 2026, from 6:00 am to 11:00 am to facilitate traffic management during the run," the notice read.

Motorists and residents were advised to use alternative routes, including Cooperative-Gataka-Olkeri Road from Magadi Road and the Matasia-Ngong-Karen route.

File image of KeRRA Director General Jackson Magondu

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Southern Bypass.

In a statement, the authority explained that the Ole-Sereni-Bound lane had been closed off after a road accident involving a trailer.

The accident happened between the Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges during the early morning hours.

"KeNHA wishes to notify motorists that the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni bound), between Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges near Karinde, has been temporarily closed following a road traffic accident earlier this morning," the statement read in part.

In the video clip shared on social media, the 18-wheeler crashed on the section of the road that separates oncoming and off-ramp traffic.

The front cabin was damaged on impact; KeNHA has not confirmed whether the driver was injured in the accident, but blood was spotted on the accident scene.

A breakdown vehicle was deployed to tow the trailer from the scene as police cordoned off the area from the public.

Director General Luka Kimeli stated that motorists using the Southern Bypass will experience traffic delays along the affected section and offered an alternative route.

"Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using the Kikuyu Mutuini - Dagoretti (C63 Road) as an alternative route," the statement continued.

The authority urged motorists to cooperate with traffic marshals and enforcement officers on site as clearance efforts continue.

In addition, KeNHA assured all road users that it was working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure motorists' safety.