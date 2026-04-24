Editor's Review Blood was spotted on the accident scene, which was cordoned off from the members of the public.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Friday, April 24, announced the temporary closure of a section of the Southern Bypass.

KeNHA explained that the Ole-Sereni-Bound lane had been closed off after a road accident involving a trailer.

The accident happened between the Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges during the early morning hours.

"KeNHA wishes to notify motorists that the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni bound), between Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges near Karinde, has been temporarily closed following a road traffic accident earlier this morning," the statement read in part.

In the video clip shared on social media, the 18-wheeler crashed on the section of the road that separates oncoming and off-ramp traffic.

A file image of the statement issued by KeNHA on April 24, 2026.



The front cabin was damaged on impact. KeNHA has not confirmed whether the driver was injured in the accident, but blood was spotted on the accident scene.

A breakdown vehicle was deployed to tow the trailer from the scene as police cordoned off the area from the public.

Director General Luka Kimeli stated that motorists using the Southern Bypass will experience traffic delays along the affected section and offered an alternative route.

"Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using the Kikuyu Mutuini - Dagoretti (C63 Road) as an alternative route," the statement continued.

The Authority urged motorists to cooperate with traffic marshals and enforcement officers on site as clearance efforts continue.

In addition, KeNHA assured all road users that it was working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure motorists' safety.

This is the second accident involving a trailer along the Southern Bypass in as many months. In March, an oil tanker burst into flames after it was rammed into by another trailer at the NHC area of the interchange.