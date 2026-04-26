Editor's Review Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has invited aspiring candidates to apply for its party ticket ahead of the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has invited aspiring candidates to apply for its party ticket ahead of the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, DCP National Elections Board Chairperson Wanjiru Kago said the exercise is open to qualified and interested members seeking to contest under the party banner.

"The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) National Elections Board hereby invites qualified and interested candidates to apply for the party ticket in the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency by-election scheduled for 16th July 2026," she said.

For the position, the party set non-refundable nomination fees at Ksh250,000 for general applicants and Ksh125,000 for youth and persons with disabilities.

Applicants were directed to make payments through the party’s Equity Bank paybill number 247247 using account number 254829, under the account name Democracy for the Citizens Party.

Application forms will be available at the party headquarters.

All interested aspirants must complete and submit the official application form, attach all required supporting documents, and provide proof of payment of the prescribed nomination fee.

The party said all applications must be submitted on or before Saturday, May 2.

File image of DCP Party microphone stand

At the same time, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, April 24, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the decision follows the official declaration of a vacancy in the Ol Kalou Member of Parliament seat by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula.

"Following the declaration of vacancies that occurred in the offices of Member of National Assembly, Ol Kalou Constituency, Nyandarua County, issued by the Speaker, there shall be a By-Election on Thursday, 16th July, 2026," read the notice in part.

Ethekon directed political parties intending to participate in the by-election to submit the names of their candidates and the dates of party primaries before May 4, 2026.

"Each political party intending to participate in the byelections shall submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, 4th May, 2026," he stated.

The IEBC Chair said the campaigns for the Ol Kalou by-election will commence on Monday, May 25, 2026 and run until Monday, July 13, 2026.

The campaign time for the by-election will run from 7.00 AM to 6.00 PM each day.