Editor's Review Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe has made history by becoming the first person to run a competitive marathon in under two hours.

Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe has made history by becoming the first person to run a competitive marathon in under two hours.

Competing in the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday, April 26, Sawe crossed the finish line with a staggering time of 1:59:30, officially shattering the world record previously held by the late Kelvin Kiptum.

Sawe maintained a relentless pace throughout the 26.2-mile course, passing the halfway mark at 1:00:29 before producing an incredible negative split of 59:01 in the second half of the race.

His performance took 65 seconds off Kiptum’s previous world record of 2:00:35, which was set in Chicago in 2023.

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha also broke the two-hour barrier in his marathon debut, finishing second with a time of 1:59:41.

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Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo rounded out the podium in third place at 2:00:28, a time that also would have broken the previous world record.

Following the win, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah described Sawe's performance as a once-in-a-generation achievement, noting that the athlete did not just make history but redefined it entirely.

"Historic. Legendary. Iconic. 1.59.30. Hats off to Sebastian Sawe, the first man to clock a sub 2 marathon. He didn't chase history, he created it," he said.

File image of Sebastian Sawe

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua focused on the national pride brought by the victory, highlighting how the record-breaking run elevated Kenya’s global image in athletics.

"Incredible! Congratulations Sebastian Sawe for breaking the sub-2 hour Marathon World record in London in the 42-KM race! You brought glory to our country Kenya in the London Marathon 2026," he stated.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan framed the performance as a defining milestone in marathon history, pointing to both the difficulty of the feat and its long-term significance in the sport.

"Congratulations Sebastian Sawe on a truly historic and electrifying performance at the London Marathon. Clocking an astonishing 1:59:30 over the grueling 42km distance to defend his title is not just a victory, it is a defining moment in the annals of marathon running," he noted.

Keynan further highlighted Kenya’s continued dominance in long-distance running, noting that such achievements reinforce the country’s reputation as a global powerhouse in athletics.

"This extraordinary feat cements his place among the sport’s greats and once again affirms Kenya’s enduring stature as a cradle of world-class athletic excellence. A phenomenal achievement and a proud moment for the nation," he added.

Olympic champion David Rudisha highlighted the historical weight of the moment, stating that the record has permanently altered the trajectory of marathon running.

"Sebastian Sawe in London Marathon breaks the World Record! With an incredible time of 1:59.30 sec.Sawe you have just changed the history of marathon forever, congratulations," he noted.

On her part, Aldai MP Marianne Kitany emphasized the symbolic significance of the achievement, noting that breaking the two-hour barrier represents the ultimate proof of human potential.

"It has happened! It’s now real - a 42km marathon run in under two hours, and it had to be a Kenyan. 1:59:30, here we are! Sebastian Sawe has done it. He has proven that indeed no human is limited by breaking the world record and becoming the first person to run a marathon under 2 hours at the London Marathon," she said.