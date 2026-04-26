Editor's Review Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has announced plans to take legal action against UDA and its officials over alleged tax evasion and misuse of public funds.

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has announced plans to take legal action against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its officials over alleged tax evasion and misuse of public funds.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the rights body accused the ruling party of violating several statutory and constitutional provisions.

"The Kenya Human Rights Commission is taking legal action against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its officials for mismanaging public funds, breaking statutory and constitutional provisions, and failing to meet their tax obligations," the statement read.

KHRC said audit findings showed the party failed to remit mandatory tax deductions despite paying millions in salaries.

"The Auditor General found that UDA paid over Ksh28 million in net salaries but failed, on purpose and by neglect, to deduct and send Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes. This caused Ksh69 million in unpaid taxes for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 financial years," the statement added.

The commission further argued that UDA, as the largest beneficiary of the Political Parties Fund, had a greater responsibility to comply with the law.

"UDA has received the most money from the Political Parties Fund. In the 2025-2026 financial year alone, it got over Sh789 million. The taxes we pay go into the Fund, which is then given to outfits like UDA to fill their troughs. So, it is our money being mismanaged and stolen," the statement further read.

KHRC also accused the party of failing to meet other statutory obligations linked to procurement and finance laws.

"UDA also failed to pay the withholding tax and the public procurement capacity-building levy, breaking the Public Finance Management Act," the statement continued.

File image of KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe

The commission additionally claimed that workers employed by the party were exposed to risk after alleged non-remittance of social security deductions.

"But Mr William Ruto's party did more than evade taxes. It did not pay required contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), putting its employees at risk of losing important social protection benefits. This clearly violates employees' labour and social security rights," the statement further read.

KHRC listed several laws it says were breached, including the Income Tax Act, Affordable Housing Act, National Social Security Fund Act, Public Procurement Capacity Building Levy Order, and the Public Finance Management Act.

The organization also called on state agencies to pursue criminal accountability against those responsible.

"While KHRC is taking legal action, it also calls on oversight and enforcement agencies to act within their roles.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), working with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), must prosecute UDA officials responsible for tax evasion," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, UDA has recorded a significant boost in the Nyanza region as its grassroots elections were conducted smoothly, signalling growing support in an area traditionally viewed as an opposition stronghold.

On Thursday, April 24, voting centres across different areas in the region, including Kisumu, opened for party members to elect local officials, with officials expressing confidence in the exercise.

Speaking during the exercise, Beatrice Amondi said the peaceful conduct of the polls demonstrated the party’s growing influence in Luo Nyanza.

"This is a confirmation that the UDA party has penetrated Luoland up to the grassroots level; today's party elections in Kisumu have been smooth without hitches, and this entrenches our democracy," she said.

Halake Dida also addressed concerns over possible zoning arrangements amid ongoing political discussions between UDA and ODM, saying the elections showed the party intended to field candidates widely.

"I know our party UDA and ODM are in pre-election talks, but so far the issue of zoning has not been on the agenda. Electing leaders at polling centres all over the country is an indication we would like the party to vie for seats across all polling stations," he said.