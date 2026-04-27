Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced investigations into the fatal road crash that occurred in the Nairegia area along the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced investigations into the fatal road crash that occurred in the Nairegia area along the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the authority sent condolences to families and friends of those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

"The authority takes this opportunity to condole with the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic road traffic crash that occurred in the Nairegia area along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road," the statement read.

NTSA said it is now working jointly with the National Police Service (NPS) to establish the exact cause of the accident.

"We assure the public that we are working closely with the National Police Service to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in the head-on collision," the statement added.

The agency said findings from the probe will guide future safety measures under the national road safety strategy.

"From this investigation, we will develop evidence-based recommendations focused on the key priority areas outlined in the National Road Safety Action Plan (2024–2028) for implementation by all relevant stakeholders," the statement further read.

At the same time, NTSA announced tougher enforcement measures as schools reopen, saying a nationwide operation will be stepped up to protect children travelling back to school.

"Further, as part of our ongoing road safety efforts, Operation Watoto Wafike Salama will be intensified nationwide to ensure the safe passage of our children during the back-to-school period," the statement noted.

File image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa

The authority said a multi-agency team will increase compliance checks and urged motorists to act responsibly.

"A multi-agency team will heighten strict road safety compliance checks across the country, and we urge all motorists to exercise the highest level of responsibility while on the roads," the statement added.

NTSA also called on parents, schools, and transport operators to ensure children are moved in safe and roadworthy vehicles.

"We call on parents, school administrations, and school transport operators to prioritize the safety of our children during this period.

"All school transport operators are expected to present their fleets for inspection to confirm that the vehicles are mechanically sound and safe for transporting children," the statement concluded.

A week ago, NTSA issued a safety checklist for school administrators aimed at ensuring the safe transportation of learners when schools reopened.

In the advisory issued on Monday, April 20, NTSA highlighted the need for strict adherence to road safety measures, particularly by institutions that rely on school buses and vans to transport students.

The authority urged schools to only use vehicles that were roadworthy, noting that poorly maintained vehicles significantly increased the risk of accidents.

School administrators were also directed to ensure that all drivers hired to operate school transport vehicles were qualified and properly licensed.

Additionally, the checklist required that all school buses be equipped with functional safety belts.

The authority further called on schools to actively supervise and monitor driver conduct, including enforcing discipline and ensuring that drivers adhered to traffic regulations at all times.

Further, NTSA directed schools to ensure that both drivers and conductors were sober while on duty.

The checklist also underscored the importance of using designated and approved routes for school transport.

Schools were advised to ensure that buses and vans did not deviate from safe and established routes when picking up or dropping off students.