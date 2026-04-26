Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DC) have arrested Bare Sahara Ahmed over remarks made in a viral social media video said to be inciteful.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DC) have arrested Bare Sahara Ahmed over remarks made in a viral social media video said to be inciteful.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the DCI said the arrest was made after reviewing the viral clip and assessing the remarks contained in it.

"Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Bare Sahara Ahmed in connection with remarks captured in a viral video circulating on social media, deemed to be inciteful and likely to undermine national cohesion," the statement read.

DCI added that investigations are still ongoing to determine the broader meaning and purpose of the statements made in the video.

"The arrest follows a swift and thorough review of the video, alongside ongoing investigations to establish the full context and intent of the statements made," the statement added.

The agency also cautioned the public that constitutional freedoms must be exercised responsibly and within the law.

"The DCI wishes to remind members of the public that freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Constitution, must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.

"Utterances that may incite division, hatred, or threaten peaceful coexistence will be dealt with firmly and without exception," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect

This comes days after security agencies arrested 12 suspected goons in Trans Nzoia County as the government steps up operations targeting criminal gangs and their financiers.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the DCI said the arrests followed coordinated operations involving officers from the DCI headquarters, Administration Police Service headquarters, General Service Unit (GSU), and local security teams in Trans Nzoia.

The first operation led to the arrest of a key suspect believed to be involved in organising criminal activities in the county.

"In a well-coordinated crackdown on criminal elements in Trans-Nzoia County, a team of officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, the Administration Police Service headquarters, and the General Service Unit (GSU) headquarters, alongside officers from Trans Nzoia, have apprehended a prime suspect implicated in the mobilisation and financing of goons within the region," the statement read.

Authorities said officers acted on intelligence before raiding the suspect’s home, where several items were recovered.

"Acting on credible intelligence, the team executed a well-planned raid on the residence of Andrew Kimungui Wamalwa. A thorough search uncovered a cache of incriminating evidence, including reflector jackets designed for mobilisation, stickers, three swords, and other materials linked to his illicit operations," the statement added.

According to the DCI, investigators further linked the suspect to criminal networks operating in Kipsongo area.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that Wamalwa is a key cog in mobilising goons within Kipsongo area, responsible for a spree of criminal activities that jeopardise the safety and tranquillity of residents across Trans-Nzoia County," the statement further read.

In a separate operation, police arrested 11 more suspects in Mitume and Miti Moja neighbourhoods in Kitale.

The goons were identified as Ken Onyango, Felix Odhiambo, Simon Wafula, Maxwell Ochieng, Ian Fwamba, Nesta Otieno, Reagan Odhiambo, Stanley Yasiro, James Odipo, Duncan Elisha, and Hilary Wafula.

Police said property believed to have been stolen from members of the public was recovered during the arrests.

"Upon arrest, officers recovered laptops, gas cylinders and other items looted from innocent members of the public," the statement noted.