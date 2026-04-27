Editor's Review Kenyan rugby player Joshua Weru has made history after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, becoming the first Kenyan and the first East African to join the NFL franchise.

Kenyan rugby player Joshua Weru has made history after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, becoming the first Kenyan and the first East African to join the NFL franchise.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said Weru secured the move as an undrafted free agent through the NFL International Player Pathway Program.

Mvurya hailed the achievement as a major moment for the nation, emphasizing the expanding reach of Kenyan talent on the global stage.

"This is a historic milestone for Kenya, as our nation continues to export world-class talent beyond athletics and rugby into new global arenas," he said.

Mvurya pointed to Kenya’s rich sporting heritage, noting that Weru’s move signals a new chapter in the country’s sporting evolution.

"From producing champions on the track, warriors on the rugby field, and now trailblazers in American football, Kenya’s sporting story continues to break new ground," he added.

Weru, who previously played as a backrower and Number 8 in rugby, has been recognized for his physicality and athleticism, qualities that have now opened doors in American football.

"A former backrower and Number 8, Josh proudly represented Kenya on the global stage over the years, demonstrating power, pace, and promise," he further said.

File image of Joshua Weru and his family

This development comes weeks after Kenya basketball player Madina Okot was selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft 2026 by the Atlanta Dream.

The 21-year-old center was picked 13th overall following an impressive single season with the University of South Carolina.

Okot’s selection comes after a standout 2025–26 campaign in which she averaged 12.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

She established herself as one of the most dominant frontcourt players in college basketball despite spending just one season with the Gamecocks.

Reflecting on her achievement, Okot highlighted the broader significance of her success for her home country.

"This is not just for me. It is for all of Kenya, and I hope it makes us believe we belong at any stage," she said.

Prior to that, Charlton Athletic had completed the signing of Kenyan international defender Collins Sichenje after securing his services from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Vojvodina.

In a statement on Monday, February 2, the English Championship side said the 22-year-old centre-back has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Charlton Athletic Managing Director James Rodwell said the club had been monitoring Sichenje for a considerable period and that his signing fits into a long-term strategy aimed at moving the club forward.

"We’re delighted to sign Collins. He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time and was originally budgeted to join us this summer as part of our multi-window strategy to move the club forward. We’re pleased that the opportunity arose for him to join us earlier than we expected and are grateful to the ownership for their support in enabling us to bring him to the football club at this stage," he said.

Head coach Nathan Jones described Sichenje as a young defender with the attributes and mentality that align with Charlton’s vision.

"We’re thrilled to add Collins, who is a defender that we’ve been tracking for a long, long time. He’s an aggressive, front-footed centre-back who is only 22 years of age, so he’s one that can grow with us and one that we’re excited to be welcoming to the football club," he stated.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Sichenje expressed his excitement at joining Charlton Athletic and described the move as an important step in his professional career.

"It feels amazing to be here. It’s a good club with a good project and I’m ready to start working. It’s a big step for my career. It’s a good opportunity to keep working, developing and help the team, so I just need to be humble and keep working - that’s the goal," he said.