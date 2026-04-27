Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed reports alleging that Bare Sahara Ahmed has been released from police custody.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed reports alleging that Bare Sahara Ahmed has been released from police custody.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, DCI flagged the claims circulating on social media as fake.

The investigative agency noted that the suspect is still in custody and is being processed before being arraigned before the Kahawa Law Courts.

“Fake news. The suspect was arrested and was not released on bond. She was processed and is appearing before the Kahawa Law Courts this morning,” the DCI said.

The DCI’s clarification comes after netizens raised concerns over how the suspect was allegedly freed hours after her arrest without being charged.

File image of DCI headquarters.

Sahara was apprehended by DCI detectives on Sunday, April 26, over remarks made in a viral social media video said to be incisive.

DCI said the suspect was nabbed after the agency reviewed the viral clip and assessed the remarks contained in it.

"Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Bare Sahara Ahmed in connection with remarks captured in a viral video circulating on social media, deemed to be inciteful and likely to undermine national cohesion," DCI said in a statement.

The agency added that investigations are still ongoing to determine the broader meaning and purpose of the statements made in the video.

"The arrest follows a swift and thorough review of the video, alongside ongoing investigations to establish the full context and intent of the statements made," DCI stated.

Further, DCI cautioned the public that constitutional freedoms must be exercised responsibly and within the law.

"The DCI wishes to remind members of the public that freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Constitution, must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.

"Utterances that may incite division, hatred, or threaten peaceful coexistence will be dealt with firmly and without exception," the statement further read.