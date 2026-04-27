Editor's Review The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has announced it will hold its party primaries for the Ol Kalou by-election on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has announced it will hold its party primaries for the Ol Kalou by-election on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

In a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday, April 27, DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga said the nomination exercise will run from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Obaga noted that the primaries will be carried out at the gazetted polling stations within Ol Kalou Constituency.

“We write to formally notify the Commission that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) will conduct its party primaries for the Ol Kalou Constituency parliamentary seat on 9th May 2026 from 6 am to 5 pm.

“The primaries will be carried out across all duly gazetted polling stations within Ol Kalou Constituency, in accordance with the applicable electoral laws and the party’s nomination rules and procedures,” Obaga stated.

File image of a DCP Party office.

This comes a day after DCP invited aspiring candidates to apply for its party ticket ahead of the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, DCP National Elections Board Chairperson Wanjiru Kago said the exercise is open to qualified and interested members seeking to contest under the party banner.

"The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) National Elections Board hereby invites qualified and interested candidates to apply for the party ticket in the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency by-election scheduled for 16th July 2026," she said.

For the position, the party set non-refundable nomination fees at Ksh250,000 for general applicants and Ksh125,000 for youth and persons with disabilities.

Applicants were directed to make payments through the party’s Equity Bank paybill number 247247 using account number 254829, under the account name Democracy for the Citizens Party.

The Rigathi Gachagua-led party said all applications must be submitted on or before Saturday, May 2.

Notably, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has also announced it will conduct its nominations on May 9, 2026.

The ruling party in a statement on Sunday said registration for interested candidates will commence on Monday, April 27, 2026, and end on Sunday May,3, 2026.

“Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal accessible at www.uda.ke.

“The Registration Period will commence on Monday, April 27, 2026, and close on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.,” the party stated.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the passing away of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho died on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

IEBC will conduct the by-election for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on Thursday, 16th July 2026.