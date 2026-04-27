Editor's Review IEBC has issued a final appeal to eligible Kenyans to register as voters, with the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise set to close in one day.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a final appeal to eligible Kenyans to register as voters, with the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise set to close in one day.

In an update on Monday, April 27, IEBC said the nationwide exercise, which has been ongoing in recent weeks, is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, April 28.

The commission reiterated that citizens are not restricted by their place of origin when registering, highlighting the flexibility provided through its deployed systems.

"You do not need to travel to your home county to register. The Commission has deployed open kits, which allow a citizen to register as a voter for any polling station in Kenya from the registration center near you," IEBC said.

IEBC also outlined specific areas where the registration exercise is currently not taking place due to ongoing electoral processes.

"Voter registration is not currently taking place in electoral areas with scheduled by-elections or ongoing election petitions. These areas include Porro Ward, Endo Ward, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Ol Kalou Constituency, Malava Constituency and Mbeere North Constituency," the commission added.

File image of a voter registration process

This came two days after the IEBC released fresh voter registration statistics showing how newly registered voters were distributed across counties.

According to the commission, a total of 1,876,274 new voters had been registered between 30 March 2026 and 23 April 2026.

The update also showed an increase of 505,344 new registrations since the previous report issued on 17 April 2026.

In addition, 159,410 voters had transferred their registration details, while 2,817 had updated their particulars.

At the county level, Nairobi City led with 209,965 new voters, followed by Kiambu with 97,557, and Nakuru with 81,166.

Kakamega followed closely with 80,711, while Machakos recorded 65,616 new registrations. Bungoma stood at 62,030, while Meru had 56,486, and Kilifi followed with 54,171.

In the mid-range, Kisii recorded 50,551 new voters, narrowly followed by Kitui at 50,380 and Turkana at 50,310. Kajiado stood at 44,615, while Uasin Gishu and Nandi recorded 43,745 and 42,334, respectively.

Kericho followed closely at 42,315, while Mombasa registered 41,444 new voters. Murang’a stood at 40,679, with Homa Bay at 39,770 and Nyeri at 38,045.

Further down the list, Narok had 37,646 new voters, followed by Kisumu at 37,090 and Migori at 37,004. Makueni stood at 36,275, while Trans Nzoia had 34,565.

Bomet recorded 34,472 new registrations, and Siaya stood at 33,295. West Pokot followed at 32,268, with Busia at 30,350 and Baringo at 30,118. Kirinyaga recorded 29,964 new voters.

In the lower tier, Kwale had 24,394 new registrations, followed by Elgeyo/Marakwet at 22,532 and Tharaka-Nithi at 22,315. Garissa stood at 20,954, while Vihiga had 20,787.

Laikipia followed at 20,659, Marsabit at 20,335, and Taita Taveta at 20,160. Embu recorded 19,966 new voters.

The counties with the lowest figures included Wajir at 17,930, Nyamira at 17,575, Samburu at 17,361, and Tana River at 17,015. Nyandarua had 16,604 new voters, while Mandera stood at 14,946.

Isiolo recorded 9,291, and Lamu had the lowest with 8,345 new registrations.