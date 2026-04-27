Editor's Review A crackdown by security agencies has exposed a criminal gang that has been staging robberies while masquerading as police officers.

A crackdown by security agencies has exposed a criminal gang that has been staging robberies while masquerading as police officers.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were linked to multiple high-value robberies that followed a similar pattern.

"A team of detectives from the DCI headquarters’ Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operation Action Team (OAT) has apprehended three individuals infamous for a string of robberies in Nairobi and its surrounding areas," the statement read.

According to the DCI, one of the most alarming cases occurred on January 23, 2026, involving a Chinese national who had just withdrawn a large sum of money from two banks along Mombasa Road.

While driving along Kyang’ombe old Mombasa Road, she was stopped by men posing as traffic police officers and robbed of the money.

"Under the guise of authority, they demanded her driving license. As she handed it over, the assailants seized the opportunity, jumped into her vehicle, and made off with Ksh2,140,000 in cash, money she had just withdrawn from both the DTB Bank Mombasa Road branch and the Standard Chartered Bank Sameer branch," the statement added.

In a separate incident on March 17, 2026, another victim withdrew Ksh4.2 million from Equity Bank Utawala Branch, intending to pay for steel supplies near Gateway Mall.

However, his journey was abruptly interrupted by armed men disguised as police officers.

"They falsely accused him of trafficking narcotic drugs, handcuffed him, and forced him into their vehicle, hooding him before robbing him of the Ksh4.2 million hidden in a bag in his car, dumping him in the Karen," the statement noted.

A third victim also fell prey to the gang after being sent to deliver Ksh1.4 million to colleagues.

She had withdrawn the money from KCB Bank along Mombasa Road and was en route to Sayan Business Park via motorcycle when the attackers struck.

"Upon reaching Cabanas Interchange, they were ambushed by four men in a grey Mazda CX-5, registration number KDQ 170T, who claimed to be police officers.

"After forcing them to get off the motorcycle and into their vehicle, the assailants roughed them up, blindfolded them, and stole the Ksh1.4 million along with their mobile phones, later discarding them near the Modern Komarock Hospital in Utawala," the statement further read.

File image of the vehicle used in the robberies

Following the incidents, detectives launched an intensive investigation that relied heavily on forensic analysis and intelligence gathering.

The probe led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Boniface Kilonzo Mwaniki, Josphat Musili, and Muia Mutune, who were apprehended in separate locations including Lusaka Road, Dandora Phase IV, and Kalawa Shopping Centre in Makueni County.

"Upon their arrest, authorities recovered their getaway vehicle, a Mazda CX-5, registration number KDW 016H, along with a military jungle hat and three reflector jackets.

"It has become clear that these suspects are part of a larger, more organised gang that frequently alters the number plates of their escape vehicle to evade arrest," the statement concluded.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with detectives pursuing additional leads.

Elsewhere, the DCI has dismissed reports alleging that Bare Sahara Ahmed has been released from police custody.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, DCI flagged the claims circulating on social media as fake.

The investigative agency noted that the suspect is still in custody and is being processed before being arraigned before the Kahawa Law Courts.

"Fake news. The suspect was arrested and was not released on bond. She was processed and is appearing before the Kahawa Law Courts this morning," the agency said.

The DCI’s clarification comes after netizens raised concerns over how the suspect was allegedly freed hours after her arrest without being charged.

Sahara was apprehended by DCI detectives on Sunday, April 26, over remarks made in a viral social media video said to be incisive.

DCI said the suspect was nabbed after the agency reviewed the viral clip and assessed the remarks contained in it.

"Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Bare Sahara Ahmed in connection with remarks captured in a viral video circulating on social media, deemed to be inciteful and likely to undermine national cohesion," DCI said in a statement.

The agency added that investigations are still ongoing to determine the broader meaning and purpose of the statements made in the video.

"The arrest follows a swift and thorough review of the video, alongside ongoing investigations to establish the full context and intent of the statements made," DCI stated.