Editor's Review KeNHA earmarked several Mama Mboga stalls for demolition within 30 days.



The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Monday, April 27, issued a 30-day demolition notice to traders along the Meru-Ena highway.

KeNHA Principal Surveyor Grace Njeri announced that all structures encroaching on the road reserve would be demolished.

Njeri and her team were on site, where they marked the illegal structures to be brought down and personally handed the notices to the traders.

"During the exercise, all illegal structures were clearly marked and formal notices served, requiring their removal within 30 days," KeNHA declared in a statement.

The Authority explained that the demolition exercise was meant to protect the road users and guarantee their safety.

A file image of a KeNHA official signing a demolition notice.

"The initiative aims to protect the integrity of the road corridor, prevent further encroachment, and enhance safety for all road users, particularly communities and businesses operating along the route," the statement continued.

During the exercise, KeNHA also sensitised traders on the importance of maintaining the road reserve for safety and future road development.

Some of the structures earmarked for demolition include fruit and vegetable stalls, kiosks, business signposts, retail shops and a mini market.

The demolition exercise adds to the nationwide exercise by the Authority to clear road reserves occupied by small businesses.

In February 2026, KeNHA brought down stalls and other structures which encroached on the Thika Road reserve at Githurai and Roysambu.

Several traders who had ignored the 30-day notice lost property of unknown value. Police officers were also deployed to ward off any threat of resistance from the locals.

KeNHA explained that it planned to build a modern bus bay in Githurai. It further insisted that the demolitions were within the purview of the law since it had already handed 30-day notices.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua cried foul over the demolitions and accused the government of targeting businesses owned by members of the Mount Kenya communities.

The government has since denied the allegations and explained that the exercise was impartial and was meant to clear the roads and avert accidents.