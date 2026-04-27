Editor's Review FKF President Hussein Mohammed has received temporary relief after the Sports Disputes Tribunal intervened to halt efforts aimed at removing him from office.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has received temporary relief after the Sports Disputes Tribunal intervened to halt efforts aimed at removing him from office.

The decision follows an urgent application filed before the tribunal challenging resolutions passed on Friday, April 24, which sought to oust Mohammed.

On Monday, April 27, the tribunal certified the matter as urgent, effectively blocking any changes to the federation’s leadership pending further hearings.

"The Tribunal grants a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondents, whether by themselves, their officials, agents, servants or any persons acting under their authority, from effecting the entire Resolutions as passed on 24th April 2026 until the Mention date," the tribunal directed.

The tribunal also outlined timelines for the service of documents to ensure all parties are properly notified and prepared for the proceedings.

Further directions were issued requiring responses from all parties within a week.

"The Applicant shall serve upon the Respondents and the Interested Parties with the Statement of Claim and the Notice of Motion and all their accompanying documents, together with this Order by 12.00pm on 29th April 2026.

"The Respondents and the Interested Parties shall file and serve their responses to both the Statement of Claim and the Notice of Motion Application on or before 12.00 p.m on 4th May 2026," the tribunal added.

The tribunal noted the urgency surrounding the dispute and allowed for additional arguments to be presented during the next session, which will be conducted virtually.

"Owing to the exigency of this matter, the Parties may also make oral representations during the Mention. This Matter shall be mentioned on 5th May 2026 at 02.30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams before the Tribunal to confirm compliance and for further directions," it further directed.

File image of Hussein Mohammed

This comes a day after Mohammed dismissed the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to suspend him.

At the centre of the saga is the alleged dissipation of Ksh42 million for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

Speaking at a presser Saturday, April 25, Mohammed regarded himself as the substantive FKF president, dismissing the NEC's resolution as one that was done unprocedurally.

According to him, he is the only one with the power to sanction a meeting of the federation's NEC meeting, suggesting that the one done on Friday under his deputy McDonald Mariga was illegitimate.

"The outlined procedures for convening the National Executive Committee meetings are very well elaborated on. So the purported meeting held on the 24th April was not convened, if it happened in accordance, because I've not received any formal communication in regards to the same, in accordance with the FKF Constitution 2017, and is therefore irregular and unlawful and unconstitutional," he said.

Mohammed said the resolution doesn't hold any substance as it was realised without considering the provisions of the FKF constitution.

He noted that for the NEC decision to have been legitimate, he ought to have been served with a request by at least 50% of the NEC membership to convene the meeting.

Mohammed said the meeting is organised within 21 days, something that did not happen in the foregoing case.

"Consequently, any so-called decisions to suspend or to remove any FKF member arising from that sitting is automatically null and void. Article 38, close to, of FKF Constitution provides as follows, the president shall convene meetings of the National Executive Committee," he added.

While acknowledging ongoing probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds, Mohammed restated his place as the FKF president, noting that he would not give up his post.

"In the interest of protecting the integrity of the investigative work that is being carried on by the relevant authorities, I wish to leave my comments there," he stated.