Editor's Review The Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development has announced a temporary disruption affecting access to the Ardhi Sasa platform.

The Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development has announced a temporary disruption affecting access to the Ardhi Sasa platform.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the ministry indicated that users may experience difficulties accessing services through the portal.

"We are currently experiencing a system downtime, which may result in limited access to the Ardhi Sasa platform," the notice read.

The ministry apologized for the inconvenience, and reassured the public that efforts are underway to restore normal operations.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the notice added.

File image of Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir

This comes a week after Huduma Kenya announced intermittent service disruptions affecting several of its centres across the country.

In a notice on Monday, April 20, the agency said the interruptions had affected its contact and tele-counselling operations as well as services at some physical centres.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to inform our esteemed customers that services at our Huduma Contact and Tele- Counselling Centre, Huduma Centre GPO and several other Huduma Centres are experiencing intermittent service disruption," the notice read.

Huduma Kenya said efforts were underway to resolve the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

"We are working diligently to restore services as quickly as possible to ensure you continue receiving efficient and reliable service. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the notice added.

Prior to that, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt access to its iTax platform.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, the authority informed users that the maintenance exercise will take place later in the night.

"Please be advised that there will be a scheduled maintenance of iTax from Tuesday 31st March, 2026, 10:00 PM to Tuesday 31st March, 2026, 10:30 PM," the notice read.