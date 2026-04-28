Editor's Review The Selection Panel for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as IPOA Chairperson has invited applications from qualified individuals for the position.

The Selection Panel for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has invited applications from qualified individuals for the position.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the panel said it is seeking suitably qualified persons to serve as Chairperson of the Board of the Authority.

To be eligible for the position, an applicant must be a Kenyan citizen and possess a degree from a university recognized in Kenya.

Candidates must also meet the qualifications required for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya under Article 166(5) of the Constitution.

In addition, applicants must have at least ten years of experience as a superior court judge or professionally qualified magistrate.

Alternatively, they may have at least ten years’ experience as a distinguished academic, legal practitioner, or possess equivalent experience in another relevant legal field.

The qualifications outlined must collectively amount to at least ten years.

Applicants are also required to meet the integrity provisions set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The panel outlined several grounds that would disqualify candidates from consideration.

These include individuals who have previously served as members of the Board, those employed by or associated with persons supplying goods or services to the Authority, and persons holding political office.

Also ineligible are Members of Parliament, members of county assemblies, governors or deputy governors, and individuals who have served as public officers within the last five years.

Persons convicted of offences involving dishonesty, those unable to perform duties due to mental incapacity, and individuals who are undischarged bankrupts will not qualify.

File image of former IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan

According to the notice, the Chairperson will serve a single non-renewable term of six years and the remuneration for the role will be determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The panel noted that names of shortlisted candidates will be published in the print media and on the Public Service Commission website.

Members of the public will be invited to submit sworn affidavits on matters of interest relating to the shortlisted candidates.

Additionally, shortlisted applicants will be required to present original documents during the interview, including a national identity card, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts.

Candidates with foreign qualifications must provide a letter of recognition from the Commission for University Education.

Applicants must also submit valid and current clearance certificates from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Higher Education Loans Board, the Kenya Revenue Authority, and a registered Credit Reference Bureau.

Additional supporting documents and testimonials may also be required.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted together with a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of identification documents, academic certificates, transcripts, testimonials, and any other relevant supporting documents.

All applications should be clearly marked 'Application for the position of Chairperson, Independent Policing Oversight Authority' and submitted either by hand delivery to the Public Service Commission offices at Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi, or by registered mail addressed to: The Chairperson, Selection Panel for Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), P.O. Box 30095 – 00100, Nairobi.

The notice states that all applications must be received on or before Tuesday, May 19, at 5:00 p.m.

At the same time, IPOA has announced 32 job vacancies within the authority.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, April 28, IPOA invited interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the vacancies.

The job vacancies in the authority include: Senior Accountant (1), Call Centre Officer II (3), Complaints Management Officer II (6), Inspections Officer II (1), and Monitoring Officer II (2).

Others are Investigations Officer II (9), Legal Officer II (1), Research Officer II (1), Clerical Officer II (1), Driver II (4), and Office Assistant II (3).

Interested candidates are required to submit their application online through the careers portal on the IPOA website at www.ipoa.go.ke/ipoa/careers.

The authority emphasized that no physical applications will be accepted, adding that the deadline for submitting the applications is May 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

IPOA also noted that successful applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and provide a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Further, the authority warned applicants against any form of canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.