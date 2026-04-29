Editor's Review President William Ruto is scheduled to address the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania on May 5.

President William Ruto is scheduled to address the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania on Tuesday, May 5.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 29, at the Parliament in Dodoma by Deputy Speaker Daniel Sillo, confirming that the address will commence at 11:00 a.m.

"Honourable MPs, I would like to inform you that on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, His Excellency William Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya, will address this House. The event will also be a State of the Nation address," he said.

Sillo described the address as a key diplomatic engagement aimed at reinforcing ties between the two neighbouring nations.

"This important and historic event, which will also be attended by top national leaders, aims to strengthen the fraternal cooperation between the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Kenya," he added.

File image of President William Ruto

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Ruto broken his silence after facing backlash online for suggesting that the Nigerian-accented English is difficult to comprehend and requires a translator.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 28, during the Mining Investment Conference and Expo in Nairobi, he said his remarks were taken out of context and misrepresented.

Ruto explained that his comments were meant to highlight the proficiency of English across different African countries and not to disparage any nation.

"I was recorded when I was speaking to fellow citizens somewhere. It was supposed to be a private conversation, but someone decided that it should be public. But they also misrepresented the facts.

"The facts are that I was talking about how we in Africa speak very good English. In fact, in some countries like Nigeria, if you don’t speak excellent English like the one we speak in Kenya, you may need a translator for you to understand the excellent English in Nigeria, so that was the comparison, but someone decided to take it out of context," he explained.

Further, Ruto expressed hope that the incident would not strain relations between Nigeria and Kenya.

"My in-laws, I hope there will be no consequences for whatever was done," the Head of State added.

Speaking on Monday, April 23, while addressing Kenyans living in Italy, Ruto praised Kenya’s education system, highlighting the country’s strong proficiency in the English language.

He went on to make a comparison with Nigerian English and sensationally said it is difficult to understand and may require a translator.

"Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world. If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don't know what they are saying. You need a translator even when they are speaking English," he stated.