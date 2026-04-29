Editor's Review Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has confirmed one death after flash floods hit parts of Nairobi on Tuesday following heavy rainfall.

The government has confirmed one death after flash floods hit Nairobi on Tuesday, April 28, following heavy rainfall.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the victim was swept away by floodwaters near Turners Club in Nairobi.

"We regret to inform the public that on 28th April 2026 at around 22:30 hours near Turners Club, an unknown female adult aged around 29 years was swept away by fast-moving rainwater following heavy rainfall," the statement read.

Mwaura said the woman drowned in a ditch and was found after rescue efforts, but had already died.

"The victim drowned in a ditch and was retrieved by well-wishers but was already deceased at the time of rescue," the statement added.

Mwaura added that police officers and investigators visited the scene and documented the incident.

"The Duty Officer and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kasarani visited the scene, which was processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) Kasarani," the statement further read.

The body was taken to City Mortuary awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.

File image of Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura

At the same time, the government said several dams had reached critical levels, forcing controlled water releases to protect infrastructure.

"These measures are critical to safeguard the structural integrity of the dams, especially given the substantial inflows from the Aberdares and Mount Kenya regions. It is anticipated that Kiambere Dam will begin spilling within the next five days due to continued inflows," the statement continued.

The government said the situation has raised the risk of downstream flooding, especially in Garissa County and Tana River County, where residents in low-lying areas were urged to move to safer ground.

"The Government, through the National Disaster Operation Centre (NDOC and relevant agencies, continues to closely monitor the situation while coordinating preparedness and response efforts," the statement noted.

In Nairobi North Sub-Region, floodwaters submerged bridges, flooded roads and affected homes in parts of Kasarani and Mwiki, with emergency teams deployed to assist residents.

"The general public is advised to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to persist across various parts of the country. The Government will maintain continuous surveillance and provide timely updates.

"We call upon all citizens to strictly adhere to official advisories, report emergencies promptly to the nearest disaster management offices and cooperate fully with authorities," the statement concluded.

Earlier Wednesday, the Kenya Red Cross said rainfall across parts of the country triggered flooding and fast-moving water, affecting more than 750 households across six counties.

In an update, the organization said the flooding affected Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kwale, and Lamu counties.

In Nairobi, the most affected area is Utawala, where three people were safely rescued after being stranded in floodwaters.

Across other neighbourhoods including Jacaranda, Sisal, Milimani, Motomoto, and Riara, approximately 650 households have been affected by the flooding.

In Machakos County, specifically Mavoko, a family of four was evacuated after their home was submerged by rising waters.

In Kajiado North, about 100 households have been affected, with residents facing disruptions due to waterlogged homes and impassable roads.

In Mombasa County, Likoni recorded at least one household affected, as coastal rainfall continues to impact low-lying areas.

Flooding has also been reported in parts of Kwale and Lamu counties, though full assessments are still ongoing.