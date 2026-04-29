Editor's Review Omanyo questioned Millie Odhiambo's loyalty after the MP claimed that ODM mistreated Sifuna.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo slammed ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo for accusing her of sitting on the fence in the wake of internal wrangles within the party.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, Millie denied claims that she failed to take a firm position on the matter when tensions escalated between the Linda Mwananchi and Linda Ground factions.

She stated that she opted to push for the warring factions within ODM to unite, and for normalcy to be restored.

The lawmaker claimed that upon her calls for unity, goons were allegedly deployed to attack her for her stand.

She further accused Omanyo of turning the fiasco into an opportunity to take Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's seat in the party leadership.

A file image of Suba North MP Millie Mabona



"I took a clear stand for reconciliation and unity. Goons were sent to attack me for seeking a strong and unified party. Honourable Omanyo took a stand to take Sifuna's position," Millie stated.

Omanyo made the accusations against the MP after a video of her claiming that ODM mistreated Sifuna, and in the process, made him a hero, went viral.

The Busia County Woman Rep, who took up Sifuna's position in an acting capacity, stated that by issuing the statement, Millie had taken the embattled SG's side.

Meanwhile, she made it clear that she was ready to contest for the ODM SG role and that she was willing to face Sifuna at party elections.

She claimed that she was the best candidate for the role, as she managed to hold fort and remain steadfast even under pressure from the ongoing wrangles within the Orange Party.

Omanyo's sentiments came after Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi gave fresh elections to fill leadership positions as a condition for the Linda Mwananchi faction to return to ODM.

He argued that Siaya Governor James Orengo and Sifuna would clinch the party leader and SG seats if the party held free and fair elections.

Orengo had recently christened himself as the people's party leader and argued that the incumbent, Senator Oburu Oginga, was in no position to stand for what ODM wants.