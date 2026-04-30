Editor's Review The initiative is being spearheaded by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs in partnership with the European Business Institute of Luxembourg and the Crystal Asige Foundation.

The government has announced a new scholarship programme targeting persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to a notice issued on Thursday, April 30, the initiative is being spearheaded by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, in partnership with the European Business Institute of Luxembourg and the Crystal Asige Foundation.

According to the official notice, the programme is open to Kenyan citizens aged 18 years and above who are living with disabilities.

It offers scholarships for a range of professional and technical courses designed to enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

The available study areas include Business and Entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence and Python, Communication, and Inclusive Education.

According to the notice, the courses will begin on Monday, May 11, and will run for a duration of 13 weeks.

All learning will be conducted through an online or virtual format, with the application deadline set for Sunday, May 10, at 5:00 p.m.

The scholarship package includes both fully funded and partially funded opportunities.

However, allocation will depend on eligibility and availability, with successful candidates selected based on the information they provide during the application process.

Notably, students who previously benefited from the EBU/CAF scholarship will only qualify for partial funding under this new cycle.

Authorities further clarified that once applicants are accepted, all academic-related inquiries including course content, fee structures, platform access, and technical support will be handled directly by the European Business Institute.

File image of Senator Crystal Asige

Any payments related to the programme will also be remitted directly to the institute, not the foundation.

Applicants are required to select at least three courses during the application process; once any of the selected courses are confirmed, enrollment will proceed immediately.

The programme offers a wide selection of specialized courses, including Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Communication, Introduction to Python with AI Integration, Women and Leadership, Compliance frameworks with AI solutions, Market Integrity, Customer and Investor Protection, Robotics with AI considerations, and Special Educational Needs with inclusive approaches.

Additional offerings include English language proficiency courses, hospitality modules such as Front Office Operations and Food and Beverage Supervision, as well as advanced AI-focused programmes for leadership roles in business, healthcare, finance, and sustainability.

Applicants can submit their applications through the designated online application link, https://bit.ly/EBUScholarship.

This comes a week after the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) announced the opening of applications for its prestigious In-Country/In-Region Scholarship Programme targeting students across Sub-Saharan Africa.

In an update on Monday, April 13, the German Embassy said the programme is designed to support academically qualified graduates who are interested in contributing to sustainable development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the region.

It specifically targets candidates planning to pursue a Master’s degree in development-related fields.

According to the announcement, the scholarships are available at selected institutions in several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

Applicants can choose from a wide range of disciplines aligned with sustainable development, including engineering, natural sciences, public and environmental health, agricultural sciences, and social sciences.

The scholarship is open to graduates and postgraduates from Sub-Saharan Africa who hold at least a first academic degree and wish to enroll in a Master’s programme.

The DAAD has emphasized inclusivity, encouraging applications from women and candidates from less privileged regions or groups to ensure equal access to educational opportunities.

Successful applicants will receive a comprehensive funding package, including monthly stipend payments, full tuition coverage, and annual research allowances.

In some cases, scholars may also benefit from opportunities for research stays abroad, depending on funding availability and the success of their application.