May 01, 2026 at 10:52 AM

Editor's Review Four people have lost their lives, and several others have been injured after being involved in a tragic road accident along the Narok-Bomet highway.

Four people have lost their lives, and several others have been injured after being involved in a tragic road accident along the Narok-Bomet highway.

The accident which occurred near the Tegero area on Friday, May 1, involved a lorry and a saloon car.

The lorry was moving from Bomet towards Narok while the saloon car was traveling in the opposite direction.

Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry lost control and veered off its lane before colliding head-on with the oncoming saloon car.

The result of the impact of the gruesome crash left four people dead on the spot.

File image of a police vehicle.

An unknown number of others sustained injuries during the accident and were rushed to various health facilities for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been moved to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.

This comes just a week after seven people died following a tragic road accident along the Narok-Maai Mahiu Road near Duka Moja after a trailer reportedly lost its brakes.

The fatal collision occurred on April 26 between Ntulele and Duka Moja and involved a Toyota Voxy carrying seven occupants.

The trailer is said to have experienced brake failure before crashing into the vehicle. All seven people who were inside the Toyota Voxy died on the spot.

On March 28, 15 people were killed in a road accident along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

The tragic accident occurred near the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology and involved a 14-seater matatu and a truck ferrying logs.

The matatu was heading towards Mweiga from Nyeri town while the lorry was moving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the lorry was trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the lorry collided with the matatu head-on.

Four passengers died on the spot, while 11 others were confirmed dead after being rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Several others who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to various hospitals in Nyeri County.