Editor's Review Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has secured a new global position after being appointed to a senior leadership role at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has secured a new global position after being appointed to a senior leadership role at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a statement on Friday, May 1, WTTC confirmed that Balala has joined its leadership team, bringing with him extensive experience from both public service and international policy engagement.

"Based at WTTC’s global office in Madrid, Mr. Balala has started in a new role as Executive Vice-President for Advocacy, Government Affairs and Research. He will lead WTTC’s global advocacy agenda, government engagement and policy research," the statement read in part.

According to WTTC, Balala’s appointment follows more than 12 years of service as Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Minister, during which he played a central role in shaping tourism policy and strengthening the sector’s resilience both locally and internationally.

WTTC noted that throughout his tenure, he steered the industry through political transitions and global crises while maintaining strong collaboration with private sector players.

Further, the organization said Balala's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic stood out, as Kenya became the first country globally to receive the 'Safer Tourism Seal' for its health and safety protocols.

WTTC highlighted his impact on the sector, pointing to his policy-driven approach and diplomatic influence across global platforms.

"His leadership drove the transformation of Kenya’s tourism sector through progressive policy frameworks and impactful destination branding, while his strong record in strategic diplomacy enabled him to effectively bridge government priorities with private sector ambitions across international platforms," the statement added.

In his new position, Balala will report to WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara and work closely with Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre in advancing the council’s global agenda.

File image of Najib Balala and the team at WTTC

Speaking after his appointment, Balala expressed his appreciation for the opportunity and outlined his expectations in the role.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be selected by WTTC for this role and I am looking forward to working with the visionary WTTC Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre and President & CEO Gloria Guevara," he said.

Balala reiterated his intention to leverage his experience in bridging public and private sector interests to strengthen the organization’s strategic direction.

"I’ll be bringing my experience bridging the private and public sectors to WTTC’s overall strategic roadmap and ensuring it has strong relations with all the stakeholders in governments and beyond," he added.

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara also welcomed the appointment, noting that Balala’s global experience would be instrumental in strengthening the sector.

She pointed to his extensive background in government and international engagement as a key asset for the organization’s future growth.

"Najib Balala’s substantial experience as a Cabinet Minister on the world stage will help WTTC grow our sector even further. We are seeing many new members join us, and old members return, as we continue to build one of the finest Travel & Tourism teams globally, offering world-class advocacy and support to the sector,' she stated.

What is World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)?

WTTC is a global organization that represents the private sector of the travel and tourism industry, including airlines, hotels, tour operators, and other major companies.

It is a non-profit, membership-based body founded in 1990, bringing together top executives such as CEOs, presidents, and chairpersons from leading travel and tourism businesses worldwide.

WTTC is widely recognized as the only organization that represents the global private sector across the entire travel and tourism industry.

WTTC’s main role is to promote, support, and shape the travel and tourism sector on a global scale.

One of its core functions is advocacy, where it works closely with governments and international organizations to influence policies that support tourism growth and position the sector as a key economic priority.

The organization also plays a major role in research by producing reports that measure the economic impact of tourism, including its contribution to GDP, job creation, and global growth trends.

In addition, WTTC promotes sustainable tourism by encouraging responsible travel practices that balance economic development with environmental protection and cultural preservation.

It also fosters collaboration by bringing together private sector players, governments, and communities to address industry challenges, while organizing global summits and forums to encourage partnerships.