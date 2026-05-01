Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of the main suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Glorious Kaiza Maore.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of the main suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Glorious Kaiza Maore.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, DCI stated that the child was first reported missing on March 15, 2026, after she failed to return home from a church-related activity.

"The minor was reported missing on March 15, 2026, after failing to return home from Sunday school practice, a disappearance that would later unravel into a chilling tale of cruelty," the statement read.

According to the agency, the search took a dark turn when the child’s body was discovered in Manyani area, hidden inside a sack.

"Days later, in Manyani area, a horrifying discovery was made when children playing nearby stumbled upon a sack with a human hand protruding from it. Police officers were alerted, and upon inspection, the lifeless body of the young girl was found inside, bound with a rope in a calculated attempt to conceal the crime," the statement added.

DCI said a postmortem conducted at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital confirmed that the young girl had been defiled before being strangled to death.

The agency further explained that detectives quickly launched investigations and identified the main suspect, who had fled and attempted to destroy evidence at his residence.

"Detectives from Kisauni immediately launched investigations, piecing together crucial leads that pointed to Anthony Juma, aka Kipara, as the prime suspect.

"However, the suspect had fled, leaving behind an abandoned house where partially burnt clothes and beddings were recovered, evidence of a failed attempt to destroy crucial exhibits," the statement continued.

DCI detailed how a manhunt was conducted, leading to the suspect’s arrest and subsequent arraignment in court as investigations continued.

"A manhunt ensued, and on April 12, 2026, the suspect was finally arrested, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. He was subsequently arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts under a miscellaneous application, where detectives sought custodial orders to allow for completion of investigations," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect

On April 13, 2026, the court granted detectives a 21-day custodial order to complete forensic analysis and strengthen the case ahead of prosecution.

DCI confirmed that the suspect is a Tanzanian national who had been operating locally without formal identification and remains in custody as the case progresses.

"The suspect, who is a Tanzanian national who operates locally as a garbage collector without formal identification, remains in custody as investigations continue, with the matter coming up for mention on May 4th May, 2026," the statement concluded.

This comes over a week after detectives arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, DCI said the two suspects, James Ngigi Ngendo, 32, and James Mburi Chichu, 75, are in police custody after being arraigned in court.

The investigative agency noted that it obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow for further investigations into the incident.

"Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Kajai, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County, following a swift investigation by detectives," read the statement.

According to the DCI, detectives launched investigations after the victim’s mother reported the incident.

The mother had left her son at home in the care of his grandmother and sister while attending a family gathering in Kipipiri.

Moments after her departure, the child’s grandmother received a phone call from Ngendo, who claimed to have abducted the boy and demanded a ransom of Ksh150,000.

Detectives tracked down the first suspect at his hideout in the Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County.

He subsequently led officers to the second suspect in the Kigio area of Githunguri Sub-County, leading to his arrest.

While the two suspects were in custody, the detectives intensified the search for the missing child.

A breakthrough came when detectives searched a house previously occupied by the first suspect before the incident.

The operation led to the discovery of a body, which had been concealed in a manila bag and hidden under clothing on a rooftop.

"Acting on leads from the arrested suspects, detectives conducted a search at the premises where the first suspect had been living prior to the incident. The search resulted in the discovery of the body concealed in a manila bag, hidden under clothing materials on the rooftop," DCI stated.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, and the body was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home.